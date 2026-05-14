Britney Spears' Son Jayden Debuts Dapper New Look At LA Fashion Show

Jayden Spears Federline has reportedly made a recent move from Hawaii, where he lived with his dad and brother, to Calabasas, California, where his mom Britney Spears resides. He is reportedly often seen about town, often alongside his brother Sean Preston. While it's unclear what exactly landed Jayden at a star-studded fashion show, it is safe to assume that now that he's all grown up, the second generation star is ready for the spotlight.

Jayden is reportedly hoping to follow in his mother's musical footsteps, and from the sound of it, Britney is more than happy to give him a few pointers about getting into show business. "She's helping him connect with some producers she's worked with in the past," a source told Us Weekly in January. "She definitely wants him to utilize her old relationships so he's protected and guided through this," they explained.

And apparently, Britney is excited to see her son in the family business. "Britney loves Jayden's style and thinks he has such a fresh sound," an insider told Page Six in 2024, adding, "She's so proud of him and all the work he's clearly put into his passion." So, this latest appearance from Jayden just might be the first of many as he embarks on a career in the limelight.