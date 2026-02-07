Move Over, Barron Trump: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Is The New Towering Teen To Watch

Say what you will about Britney Spears, but you have to admit that peeking into her life is never boring. One of the topics that often surfaces when you talk about the (former?) singer is her delicate relationship with her kids. As fans know, Spears often expresses the desire to be a part of her kids' lives, and that seems to be happening little by little, especially now that they are growing into adulthood — and "grow" is the key word here. If you thought that Barron Trump was sprouting up and standing out, you will be surprised to see young Jayden James Federline towering over his mother in a 2026 photo that Spears posted to celebrate their reunion.

Britney Spears shares new adorable photo with her son, Jayden. pic.twitter.com/U5kccuJQE9 — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) January 7, 2026

According to Spears herself, her son is now 6 feet, 3 inches tall. She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Reel (per Billboard) "He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now. How long am I going to be in shock??? It's so incredibly crazy, it's not even funny!!! I'm blessed!!! Just please be careful with my heart too!!!" The photo above was posted to celebrate their visit to church, but also to signal a reunion of mother and son that's been in the making for some time. In late 2024, Spears had already celebrated a reunion with Jayden during Christmas on social media (per People) and hinted in the caption that her other son, Sean Preston Federline, was also present.