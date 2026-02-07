Move Over, Barron Trump: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Is The New Towering Teen To Watch
Say what you will about Britney Spears, but you have to admit that peeking into her life is never boring. One of the topics that often surfaces when you talk about the (former?) singer is her delicate relationship with her kids. As fans know, Spears often expresses the desire to be a part of her kids' lives, and that seems to be happening little by little, especially now that they are growing into adulthood — and "grow" is the key word here. If you thought that Barron Trump was sprouting up and standing out, you will be surprised to see young Jayden James Federline towering over his mother in a 2026 photo that Spears posted to celebrate their reunion.
Britney Spears shares new adorable photo with her son, Jayden. pic.twitter.com/U5kccuJQE9
— Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) January 7, 2026
According to Spears herself, her son is now 6 feet, 3 inches tall. She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Reel (per Billboard) "He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now. How long am I going to be in shock??? It's so incredibly crazy, it's not even funny!!! I'm blessed!!! Just please be careful with my heart too!!!" The photo above was posted to celebrate their visit to church, but also to signal a reunion of mother and son that's been in the making for some time. In late 2024, Spears had already celebrated a reunion with Jayden during Christmas on social media (per People) and hinted in the caption that her other son, Sean Preston Federline, was also present.
Will Jayden get even taller?
There is a chance that Jayden James Federline will keep sprouting up, since people typically continue to grow until they are 21. Jayden will reach that age in September 2027, so there is still time for him to grow a few inches and become as tall as Barron Trump or taller. The son of the president has stood out — literally — in photos, which makes his height impossible not to notice. With Jayden sprouting up as well, he's bound to draw attention to himself in every photo that Britney Spears and other people take for the rest of his life.
And it's possible that we will see a lot more of Jayden in the coming years. According to Us Weekly, Spears is using her many connections in the music industry to jump-start Jayden's career. If Jayden's musical work pans out, this could be a sort of passing-the-baton scenario for Spears, who has spoken more than once about her decision to retire from the music world altogether. The decision was probably not taken lightly — after the history of jarring events that the princess of pop was forced to go through during her conservatorship, quitting the music industry to focus on her mental health seems like the way to go for Spears.