Are The McLean Stevenson And Gary Burghoff Feud Rumors True? What The MASH Actors Said

Based on a novel which then became a popular movie, "M*A*S*H" ruled CBS for an impressive 11 seasons and gave the airwaves such indelible characters as the sardonic doctor Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, no-nonsense nurse Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, and Cpl. Max Klinger, who donned dresses in hopes of getting a mental health discharge. Sadly, we've lost many "M*A*S*H" actors over the years, including Wayne Rogers (Trapper John), Loretta Swit (Hot Lips), and Harry Morgan (Col. Potter). But many of the surviving cast members still get together for reunions and share memories of the show. Most of them are fond ones, but one persistent rumor remains about two cast members who reportedly didn't get along.

Onscreen, company clerk Walter "Radar" O'Reilly (Gary Burghoff) was devoted to the hospital's commanding officer, Lt. Col. Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson). Offscreen, the two actors apparently clashed. In an interview with the Kingston Whig-Standard (via MeTV), Stevenson called Burghoff the most talented of the six lead actors of the series' early seasons. "He's a brilliant actor. But sometimes I was a problem for him, and he sometimes was a problem for me."

Other murmurs have cropped up over Burghoff's supposed attitude problem on-set, but Ken Levine, a former writer for the show, has denied them. In a 2018 entry to his blog, Levine wrote, "No, he was not a nightmare. And take that from a guy who was there. There were times he might have disagreed with a director or questioned something in a script, but most actors do that. And he did it very infrequently. But I found Gary to be always pleasant on the set and always prepared."