What The Cast Of M*A*S*H Looks Like Now

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Director Robert Altman completely revolutionized the art of ensemble cinema with titles such as "Nashville," "Gosford Park," and his iconic 1970 film "M*A*S*H." Based on Richard Hooker's 1968 book "Mash: A Novel About Three Army Doctors," the story of a medical unit during the Korean War made a huge impact on audiences in the '70s, even earning an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

With its gaggle of lovable characters, it seemed only natural that the movie would be adapted for TV, running as a series from 1972-1983. Altman wasn't a fan of the show, calling it "the antithesis of what we were trying to do" in the director's commentary for the film's DVD release in 2000 (via New Yorker). However, most of the show's cast treasured the experience and continued to come back for reunion specials throughout the decades after its series finale.

Many of the M*A*S*H actors have sadly passed away, but there are a few key cast members still active in Hollywood or living their best retired lives. While they may not look identical to their beloved characters today, they're undoubtedly still recognizable as the figures that helped shape the Emmy-winning television phenomenon.