What The Cast Of M*A*S*H Looks Like Now
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Director Robert Altman completely revolutionized the art of ensemble cinema with titles such as "Nashville," "Gosford Park," and his iconic 1970 film "M*A*S*H." Based on Richard Hooker's 1968 book "Mash: A Novel About Three Army Doctors," the story of a medical unit during the Korean War made a huge impact on audiences in the '70s, even earning an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.
With its gaggle of lovable characters, it seemed only natural that the movie would be adapted for TV, running as a series from 1972-1983. Altman wasn't a fan of the show, calling it "the antithesis of what we were trying to do" in the director's commentary for the film's DVD release in 2000 (via New Yorker). However, most of the show's cast treasured the experience and continued to come back for reunion specials throughout the decades after its series finale.
Many of the M*A*S*H actors have sadly passed away, but there are a few key cast members still active in Hollywood or living their best retired lives. While they may not look identical to their beloved characters today, they're undoubtedly still recognizable as the figures that helped shape the Emmy-winning television phenomenon.
Alan Alda is now a podcaster
New York native Alan Alda won two Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as surgeon Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce during all 11 seasons of "M*A*S*H". His hair was already salt and pepper in 1972, but Alda had long-since embraced his gray strands at 89. The newer photo of the star comes from April 2025 at the Paris Theater in New York City, co-hosting a special screening of "The Four Seasons" alongside "30 Rock" cast member Tina Fey. He's also been hosting his own podcast, "Clear+Vivid with Alan Alda," since 2018.
Jamie Farr holds his past role in high regard
Even after entering his 90s, Jamie Farr remained Hollywood royalty. Besides his memorable role on "M*A*S*H" as Maxwell Q. Klinger, he also starred in the 1988 Christmas classic "Scrooged," the "Cannonball Run" movies, and even some episodes of "The Twilight Zone." He retired in 2018, but was photographed at the 2022 "The Hollywood Show" in Los Angeles, showing off his signature grin and features almost four decades after the "M*A*S*H" finale. With such a strong legacy, there's no doubt that Farr has a lot to smile about.
Gary Burghoff keeps a low profile
The only actor to have starred in both Robert Altman's film as well as the "M*A*S*H" series, Gary Burghoff keeps a relatively low profile these days. When he reprised his original role as "Radar" O'Reilly on TV, there's no doubt that Burghoff became one of the most beloved cast members of the show. A rare sighting of Burghoff came in a Facebook video posted by his son, Mike, in 2018 promoting a GoFundMe after the devastating Camp Fire. California residents (including "The Young and the Restless" actor Jason Thompson) have had to deal with these natural disasters, and it's endearing to see Burghoff using his fame for good.
Mike Farrell is still close with his old co-stars
This image of Mike Farrell, who portrayed B.J. Hunnicutt, was taken a year after the final episode of "M*A*S*H" aired in 1983. The hit series was far from the last time he would be seen on screen, continuing to act all the way until 2026's "The Strawberry." While all of the cast members have looked back on their time with the acclaimed television program fondly, Farrell still keeps in touch with his old castmates. One image of the star comes from Alan Alda's Instagram in September 2022, clinking a glass of wine to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show.
Jeff Maxwell is keeping his character alive on Cameo
Comedian Jeff Maxwell played the loveable cook Private Igor Straminsky on "M*A*S*H" and has stayed committed to keeping the character alive for fans. While his last acting credit was the 2001 production of "Divorce: The Musical," he decided to cater to his fans directly by starting a Cameo account in 2020. He can be seen in some preview clips embodying his character in military gear for happy birthday messages, and maintaining the same youthful and playful charm.