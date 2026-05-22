British Royals That Daniel Craig & His Wife Rachel Weisz Have Met

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In the James Bond movies, Agent 007 often finds himself having to navigate dangerous situations, famously doing so "for queen and country." Indeed, all 25 canonical Bond films (and two that aren't considered canon) were produced during the record-breaking, 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While Elizabeth herself never actually appeared in any of them, a number of actors who have played 007 did get the chance to meet her in real life — including Daniel Craig, who starred in the five most recent Bond films to date, released from 2006 to 2021. Plus, Queen Elizabeth is hardly the only royal to cross paths with Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz.

For example, Craig and Weisz got the chance to meet King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles — then the Princes of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, respectively — at the premiere of "Skyfall" in 2012. Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, later joined Prince Harry at the premiere of "Spectre" in 2015, where the royals were photographed speaking to Craig and Weisz. Craig once again met then-Prince Charles in 2019 when the latter visited the set of "No Time to Die." Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton all eventually attended the film's premiere in 2021.

At Wimbledon in 2023, Craig and Weisz' again crossed paths with Kate in a moment that caused a bit of a stir online. While Craig greeted Kate with a respectful handshake, some royal watchers took issue with the fact that he did not stand up from his seat, nor remove his sunglasses. These included Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, who said in an Instagram post that photos of the interaction made him "uneasy."