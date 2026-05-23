How Talk Show Host Dick Cavett Found Love Again After The Death Of His First Wife

Dick Cavett, the two-time Emmy-winning talk show host, was married to Carrie Nye for a significant part of his life. The couple met at Yale Drama School in the mid-1950s and got married in 1964, before Cavett became a comedian and TV host and Nye became an Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor. Although they kept their relationship mostly private, they supported each other. "He sees the plays I'm in sometime before they close, rarely on opening nights," Nye told The New York Times in 1972. In that same interview, she described their opposites-attract relationship, calling it "happy and amusing" nonetheless.

Unfortunately, in 2006, their relationship was cut short when Nye died after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Cavett told the Los Angeles Times for Nye's obituary that she was "devoted and professional and disciplined in her art," and agreed with others who said her humor was "wickedly witty."

Four years later, Cavett revealed to Venice Magazine (via The Hollywood Interview) that he had married again. This time, he married a regular person outside the entertainment industry, Martha Rogers. Rogers has a PhD and works as an author, an adjunct professor at Duke University, and a co-founder of a company that advises companies on improving their customer experience.