Full House Cast Reunites For Late Co-Star Bob Saget's 70th Birthday, Bringing Fans To Tears
"Full House" wouldn't have been the same without its beloved patriarch, Danny Tanner. And the cast of the famous sitcom hasn't been the same without the actor who played him, either. In January 2022, Bob Saget died at just 65 years old. May 17 would have been the star's milestone 70th birthday. Saget's former costars celebrated the late actor's birthday together. Fans in the comment section were moved by the special moment.
Over its eight-year run, Candace Cameron Bure played the D.J. Tanner to Saget's Danny. Today, Cameron took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her onscreen dad. "Celebrated Bob's 70th birthday last night," she wrote in the caption. "We miss you every day. You're still making us laugh. ... Go tell someone you love them and give them a big hug today." Alongside the caption, Bure posted a photo of her posing with her "Full House" aunt, Lori Loughlin, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. She also added photos of a birthday cake they had in Saget's honor, which said "Happy Birthday Bob!" For "Full House" fans, it is sweet to see the cast members reuniting with Saget's wife on the special day, and it was surely even more emotional for them.
Bob Saget's castmates were clearly missing him on the important day
In the comment section on Candace Cameron Bure's post, one Instagram user said what many fans were surely thinking, writing, "Awh this made me cry." "He is so missed," another fan added. "Thats so sweet and special," one commenter said of the birthday celebration. And, if the photos didn't already make it obvious what a special moment this was, Kelly Rizzo left her own comment. "So beyond grateful we could all be together last night. That's the most I felt that Bob was in that room with us in a long time... It was so beautiful," she wrote.
While not all of "Full House"'s famous cast was present for the birthday bash, Bob Saget was definitely on everyone's minds on what would have been a day for celebrating. John Stamos also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with pics of him and his old friend. "We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would've been epic! I miss you and love you," he wrote. Clearly, all of the "Full House" cast had full hearts on their old friend's 70th.