Where Candace Cameron Bure Stands With Her Full House Co-Stars

While the two still make public appearances together in a professional capacity, there's definitely some strain in the relationship between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, the latter of whom starred as DJ's younger sister, Stephanie Tanner, on both "Full House" and "Fuller House." This largely seems to stem from controversial comments Bure made in 2022.

For those who aren't aware, Bure is one of several high-profile Hallmark Channel stars who left the network in order to join rival channel Great American Family. In a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure stated that GAF would not feature same-sex couples as leads in its Hallmark-esque holiday movies. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said. This naturally prompted a lot of backlash, including from Sweetin, who herself is a Hallmark star who has firmly established herself as an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally.

Speaking on "The Vault" podcast in April 2025, Sweetin explained that she hadn't cut Bure out of her life, nor did she view her as an adversary. Rather, she fittingly likened her former TV sister to a disagreeable relative. "Candace and I, we just live very different lifestyles. We just exist in sort of very different worlds, but she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old," she said, adding, "It's like family members, where you're like, maybe we don't talk all the time — and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well — but I don't hate you."