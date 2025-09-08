Where Candace Cameron Bure Stands With Her Full House Co-Stars
For all eight seasons of the beloved 1980s/1990s ABC sitcom "Full House," actress Candace Cameron – now known as Candace Cameron Bure – starred as DJ Tanner, the eldest of Danny (Bob Saget) and Pam Tanner's (Christine Houser) three daughters. Two decades after "Full House" came to an end in 1995, Bure reprised her role as DJ for the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House," with many (though not all) of her original co-stars joining her. That being said, it's hardly a secret that there are a number of celebrities that just flat-out don't like Bure, partially owing to some of her controversial views. According to Bure herself, though, that's not a problem when it comes to her "Full House" cast and crew.
Well, according to Bure herself, the "Fuller House" crew maintains a solid bond years after the show's conclusion in 2020. Responding to a fan-submitted question on Instagram Stories in July 2025, the actress revealed that the show's stars still see each other regularly. Bure also took the time to promote the "Fuller House" cast panel at Steel City Comic Con on in August 2025, which featured herself alongside co-stars Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and Scott Weinger. That being said, Bure seems to have an especially close relationship with John Stamos, who starred as DJ's uncle, Jesse Katsopolis, on "Full House," and reprised that role in a recurring capacity for the Netflix revival. However, that's not to say that there isn't some serious tension among the group.
Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin do not see eye to eye
While the two still make public appearances together in a professional capacity, there's definitely some strain in the relationship between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, the latter of whom starred as DJ's younger sister, Stephanie Tanner, on both "Full House" and "Fuller House." This largely seems to stem from controversial comments Bure made in 2022.
For those who aren't aware, Bure is one of several high-profile Hallmark Channel stars who left the network in order to join rival channel Great American Family. In a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure stated that GAF would not feature same-sex couples as leads in its Hallmark-esque holiday movies. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said. This naturally prompted a lot of backlash, including from Sweetin, who herself is a Hallmark star who has firmly established herself as an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally.
Speaking on "The Vault" podcast in April 2025, Sweetin explained that she hadn't cut Bure out of her life, nor did she view her as an adversary. Rather, she fittingly likened her former TV sister to a disagreeable relative. "Candace and I, we just live very different lifestyles. We just exist in sort of very different worlds, but she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old," she said, adding, "It's like family members, where you're like, maybe we don't talk all the time — and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well — but I don't hate you."