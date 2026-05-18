Elizabeth Taylor's Pricey Jewelry Found A Second Home With This Major A-List Celeb
Elizabeth Taylor had a massive jewelry collection with everything from diamond tiaras to massive pearls. After her death in 2011, much of the jewelry was auctioned off, bringing in a total of $137 million. Some of her jewelry has ended up in the hands of none other than Taylor Swift. The superstar singer was spotted in New York City with her fiance, Travis Kelce, in May 2026. The two of them were attending a friend's wedding, and Swift was wearing a matching set of jewelry by Darlene de Sedle — including chandelier earrings, bracelets, and a ring — that reportedly once belonged to Taylor.
It was Kelce who apparently bought the jewelry for Swift as a Christmas present, and it's quite the impressive gift — not just for the price point but for its thoughtfulness. Kelce knows what Swift likes when it comes to jewelry — just look at the engagement ring he picked out for her. Plus, he knows how much Elizabeth Taylor means to Swift. One of Swift's songs on her album "The Life of a Showgirl," which she announced on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, was named after and about the actor. So to get Swift jewelry that belonged to someone important to her was very sweet.
But it's not just that the jewelry belonged to Taylor that makes the pieces special; it's also that they're made of black opals. As Swifties know, "Opalite" is another hit from "The Life of a Showgirl," and Kelce's birthstone is an opal. Our hats are off to Kelce for such a fitting gift.
Travis Kelce has heard Taylor Swift rave about her love for Elizabeth Taylor
Adam Fox with Fox Estate Jewelry out of Orlando made an Instagram Reel about the opal set that Taylor Swift was seen wearing, and he outlined some of the details of the sale and how he realized it was most likely Travis Kelce who bought the jewelry. He said that his company had purchased the set from Elizabeth Taylor's estate in 2025. He confirmed that the price point for the jewelry was in the six figures, that it was sold around the holidays, and the buyer was a sports agent. It seems pretty clear that it was an agent working with Kelce. If you want a similar opal bracelet by Darlene de Sedle, it will set you back $32,530.
Swift had been seen wearing the pieces separately before bringing them all together for the May 2026 wedding outing. She had on the bracelet for her New York Times Magazine interview that came out in April 2026.
During the interview, Swift talked about her inspiration for the song "Elizabeth Taylor." "I'm riding in the car with Travis," she said. "I go on and on explaining to Travis why I love Elizabeth Taylor so much. She fought for artists' rights. She was exploited in so many ways, and yet she kept her humanity. She kept her humor. She kept her passion for life." With how much love Swift has for Taylor, it's touching that she now has some of Taylor's jewelry.