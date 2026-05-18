Elizabeth Taylor's Pricey Jewelry Found A Second Home With This Major A-List Celeb

Elizabeth Taylor had a massive jewelry collection with everything from diamond tiaras to massive pearls. After her death in 2011, much of the jewelry was auctioned off, bringing in a total of $137 million. Some of her jewelry has ended up in the hands of none other than Taylor Swift. The superstar singer was spotted in New York City with her fiance, Travis Kelce, in May 2026. The two of them were attending a friend's wedding, and Swift was wearing a matching set of jewelry by Darlene de Sedle — including chandelier earrings, bracelets, and a ring — that reportedly once belonged to Taylor.

It was Kelce who apparently bought the jewelry for Swift as a Christmas present, and it's quite the impressive gift — not just for the price point but for its thoughtfulness. Kelce knows what Swift likes when it comes to jewelry — just look at the engagement ring he picked out for her. Plus, he knows how much Elizabeth Taylor means to Swift. One of Swift's songs on her album "The Life of a Showgirl," which she announced on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, was named after and about the actor. So to get Swift jewelry that belonged to someone important to her was very sweet.

But it's not just that the jewelry belonged to Taylor that makes the pieces special; it's also that they're made of black opals. As Swifties know, "Opalite" is another hit from "The Life of a Showgirl," and Kelce's birthstone is an opal. Our hats are off to Kelce for such a fitting gift.