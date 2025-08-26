Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Proves How Much Travis Really Knows Her, Says Diamond Pro

There had been hints that Travis Kelce might be proposing to Taylor Swift, but now it's official. Kelce and Swift are getting married. We got to see her massive sparkler in the engagement photos that she and Kelce shared to their Instagrams along with the adorable caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The List spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, about the ring, and it turns out that Kelce's choice really shows off just how well he knows and loves Swift.

"Her massive diamond is an old mine brilliant cut, a shape that originated in the 18th century and gives the ring a vintage feel," Fried told us. "The setting also has antique touches, with details like milgrain and filigree."

If there's one thing that Swift loves in her music, it's attention to detail, just look at all the Easter eggs in the Eras Tour. Her fans love her for it, and it seems like Kelce does too. In a diary entry from 2009 that was included in the "Lover" album, she wrote, "Another new hobby of mine is ... antique stores. And not just neat, organized antique stores. I really like the ones where there's so much crap to dig through, you can find absolute treasures for nothing," via House Beautiful. Kelce definitely didn't dig through the bins at an antique store to find this sparkler, but he clearly knows her taste.