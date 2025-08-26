Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Proves How Much Travis Really Knows Her, Says Diamond Pro
There had been hints that Travis Kelce might be proposing to Taylor Swift, but now it's official. Kelce and Swift are getting married. We got to see her massive sparkler in the engagement photos that she and Kelce shared to their Instagrams along with the adorable caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The List spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, about the ring, and it turns out that Kelce's choice really shows off just how well he knows and loves Swift.
"Her massive diamond is an old mine brilliant cut, a shape that originated in the 18th century and gives the ring a vintage feel," Fried told us. "The setting also has antique touches, with details like milgrain and filigree."
If there's one thing that Swift loves in her music, it's attention to detail, just look at all the Easter eggs in the Eras Tour. Her fans love her for it, and it seems like Kelce does too. In a diary entry from 2009 that was included in the "Lover" album, she wrote, "Another new hobby of mine is ... antique stores. And not just neat, organized antique stores. I really like the ones where there's so much crap to dig through, you can find absolute treasures for nothing," via House Beautiful. Kelce definitely didn't dig through the bins at an antique store to find this sparkler, but he clearly knows her taste.
Taylor Swift loves all things personal, and Travis Kelce probably paid a pretty penny to make her something special
The detail and sparkle of Taylor Swift's engagement ring especially fits with her current era; Swift announced her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" on Kelce's podcast with his brother. The visuals for the album look to be all about joy with a vintage, Parisian showgirl style, and what ring could be more perfect for that than this one?
We also asked Mike Fried for some stats on Swift's massive engagement ring, like price point and size. It turns out that Swift is not one of those wealthy celebrities with a surprisingly cheap engagement ring. "Her huge diamond looks to be around 10 carats, and I estimate this personalized, hand-crafted ring to be $750,000," Fried said. "The antique-style ring features exceptional detail, showing that Kelce took time to work with designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design a masterpiece."
We're not sure if it was just Kelce who helped design the ring in secret or if Swift gave him some guidance along the way. But we do know that there was clearly a lot of love and work that went into this ring.
Taylor Swift's perfect ring comes after two years of dating Travis Kelce
The Instagram page for Kindred Lubeck is blowing up with people talking about Taylor Swift's ring. Lubeck doesn't seem to have posted any pictures of the ring, yet, though we hope she will. Her page has some of the other rings she's designed, so it's possible that she might at some point. Her website shows a beautiful collection of gemstone jewelry with incredible detail, so we can see why Travis Kelce went with this designer.
Along with showing off the engagement ring in the photos, Swift and Kelce's proposal pics included him down on one knee in a garden full of flowers. And the two of them adorably had on coordinating outfits. She was wearing a striped halter dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, and he had on a cable knit textured navy polo with white shorts. It looks straight out of a movie or a music video.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since July 2023. Their engagement has been a long time coming, and as happy as we are for them at this exact moment in the lavender haze of their new relationship status, we can't wait to see their wedding day fashion (we know we can't come to the wedding). No word yet on when that will be.