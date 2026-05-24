Stunning Throwback Pics Of Pattie Boyd During Her Marriage To George Harrison
To this day, The Beatles are one of the most famous bands in history. So, it's really no surprise that the group's guitarist, George Harrison, was half of one of the most iconic celebrity power couples who ruled the '70s. While Harrison may be more of a household name than his ex-wife Pattie Boyd is, photos of her during the duo's marriage show that she was the ultimate it-girl.
The Beatle and the model tied the knot on January 21, 1966 — two years after they met when she briefly appeared in the Beatles movie, "A Hard Day's Night." "Initially I thought, 'I can't do this. I'm not an actress. There's no way I can do this,'" Boyd told People of taking on the bit part. "But my agent said to me, 'Don't worry, you've only got one word to say. Easy peasy. It'll be fine.'"
It turned out better than "fine," as this led her to meet Harrison and become part of a very famous duo. Boyd and Harrison called it quits in 1974, yet, looking at photographs of the couple during their eight years of marriage, they looked like a perfect match. And Boyd was clearly a total style icon of the moment.
She and George Harrison looked sweet as newlyweds
The public doesn't know much about what things were like between Pattie Boyd and George Harrison while they were together. Yet, a lot can be gleaned from one photo of the pair on their honeymoon in Barbados in 1966. Donning hats, the happy couple was clearly being goofy together and laughing. In what looks to be a denim dress, Boyd looked radiant as a newlywed, and it's easy to see what a happy time this was in her life with Harrison.
She was a perfect model for the moment
In 1967, Pattie Boyd donned a long wig and plenty of jewelry for a photoshoot. The result is what feels like a snapshot of the moment. Between her very voluminous locks with perfect '60s bangs and bold mascara on her bottom lashes, Boyd's hair and makeup make her look like the ultimate late '60s it-girl. Her piled-on necklaces and pinky rings with polka dots in various sizes on her dress gave off a playful vibe.
Her airport outfit was flawless travel style inspo
Pattie Boyd and newly-minted hubby George Harrison were photographed looking like the epitome of cool at London Airport en route to their honeymoon in 1966. It's really no surprise that Boyd was a model looking at this particular pic, since it shows that she had style and an eye for dressing well even when it was a travel day. The star smiled in a funky button-down shirt and miniskirt. She styled the look with a simple updo and some very '60s sunglasses.
She definitely knew how to get all dressed up
Pattie Boyd was obviously born to be brushing shoulders with stars. While attending the premiere of "How I Won The War" in 1967, Boyd looked like the quintessential cool, late '60s starlet. She sported perfectly on-trend hair and makeup, with her blunt bangs and voluminous locks, paired with a bold, dark cat eye. It's clear that Boyd wasn't afraid of a fashion risk. She looked undeniably fabulous in jewels and a fluffy scarf around her neck.
She looked like she was born to attend red carpet events
In photos from Pattie Boyd's time with George Harrison, anyone could see that the star had natural beauty. Yet, it's also easy to see that she had great style. When Boyd was headed to the 1968 Cannes Film Festival alongside Harrison, she sported a 'fit that was full of personality. With a big hat, fun jewelry, and an out-of-the-box 'fit, it's obvious that Boyd knew how to create a look that really stood out.
She fit right in with famous rock stars
If you were going to hang out with The Beatles when they were in their prime, you definitely had to look the part. And, Pattie Boyd was doing exactly that when she was photographed at Heathrow Airport in 1968 alongside Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen Cox, as well as her then-husband George Harrison and future husband Eric Clapton. Despite being with some incredibly famous rock stars, Boyd still looked like the coolest person in the photo. Wearing a bold top and sandals, she was leaning into the rock star vibes of the moment.