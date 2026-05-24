Stunning Throwback Pics Of Pattie Boyd During Her Marriage To George Harrison

To this day, The Beatles are one of the most famous bands in history. So, it's really no surprise that the group's guitarist, George Harrison, was half of one of the most iconic celebrity power couples who ruled the '70s. While Harrison may be more of a household name than his ex-wife Pattie Boyd is, photos of her during the duo's marriage show that she was the ultimate it-girl.

The Beatle and the model tied the knot on January 21, 1966 — two years after they met when she briefly appeared in the Beatles movie, "A Hard Day's Night." "Initially I thought, 'I can't do this. I'm not an actress. There's no way I can do this,'" Boyd told People of taking on the bit part. "But my agent said to me, 'Don't worry, you've only got one word to say. Easy peasy. It'll be fine.'"

It turned out better than "fine," as this led her to meet Harrison and become part of a very famous duo. Boyd and Harrison called it quits in 1974, yet, looking at photographs of the couple during their eight years of marriage, they looked like a perfect match. And Boyd was clearly a total style icon of the moment.