Prince Harry's Anniversary Surprise For Meghan Has A Sweet Hidden Meaning
Today, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rang in her wedding anniversary with rare throwback pics of her big day at Winsor Castle back on May 19, 2018. Beyond that Instagram carousel, one of her Instagram stories proved that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had his own special plans for celebrating eight years of marriage. He gave some special nods to their wedding day, too, in his own way.
In her Instagram story, Meghan shared a sweet video of Harry bringing her a cake with candles and singing a version of "Happy Birthday" that instead said, "Happy anniversary to Mama." Their children's tiny voices could also be heard singing along. The cake itself was white with white flowers on top, decorations which seemed to nod at their wedding cake, which had a similar — albeit bigger — look. Yet, it was the kind of cake that revealed Harry's attention to detail. Meghan captioned a photo of her and Harry with their anniversary cake with the text, "lemon elderflower cake." This unique cake flavor is also the same as their original wedding cake.
Harry's anniversary gift for Meghan was just as heartfelt as the cake
For many folks out there, getting a miniature wedding cake replica from their spouse for their anniversary would be more than enough to qualify as a heartfelt gesture for the special day. Yet, Meghan Markle's Instagram story revealed that Prince Harry took things a step further. Another video she shared showed a statue of two penguins standing together and nuzzling their heads. Alongside the decoration was an envelope with "the one and only" written on it, as well as a printed-out photo of Meghan and Harry donning matching penguin onesies.
Just before news that Meghan and Harry were an item broke back in 2016, the pair attended a Halloween party together. As you might have guessed, they dressed in the above penguin onesies for the occasion. "Meghan and Harry were in penguin onesies because penguins mate for life," a pal of the couple said in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries. Evidently, penguins are a particularly important animal in the Sussexes' relationship, and the message they symbolize was a perfect one to bring up on this special day.