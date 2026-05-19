Prince Harry's Anniversary Surprise For Meghan Has A Sweet Hidden Meaning

Today, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rang in her wedding anniversary with rare throwback pics of her big day at Winsor Castle back on May 19, 2018. Beyond that Instagram carousel, one of her Instagram stories proved that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had his own special plans for celebrating eight years of marriage. He gave some special nods to their wedding day, too, in his own way.

MeghanDuchess of Sussex/Instagram

In her Instagram story, Meghan shared a sweet video of Harry bringing her a cake with candles and singing a version of "Happy Birthday" that instead said, "Happy anniversary to Mama." Their children's tiny voices could also be heard singing along. The cake itself was white with white flowers on top, decorations which seemed to nod at their wedding cake, which had a similar — albeit bigger — look. Yet, it was the kind of cake that revealed Harry's attention to detail. Meghan captioned a photo of her and Harry with their anniversary cake with the text, "lemon elderflower cake." This unique cake flavor is also the same as their original wedding cake.