Meghan Markle Rings In Prince Harry Wedding Anniversary With Rare Throwback Pics Of The Big Day

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It's been eight years since the grand wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As a reminder of that big day in May 2018, and as a sweet gesture to the love they still share, Meghan took to Instagram to post dozens of new behind-the-scenes pictures by photographer Chris Allerton of the wedding events at Windsor Castle and the after-party, when Meghan donned her second royal wedding dress. You can see the couple kissing and dancing, Harry giving a toast, Elton John singing, and more. In the caption, Meghan wrote simply, "Eight years ago today."

Of course, the years since these pictures were taken have been turbulent for the couple, with Harry and Meghan stepping down from royal duties and eventually moving their young family to California. Meghan has been sharing photos of their family life and travels on Instagram, but we don't often see pictures from her time as a working royal.

It does seem telling that Meghan didn't share any photos of Harry or herself with any of his immediate family. That would seem to confirm that the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is still going strong. The feud between Harry and William, Prince of Wales, hadn't yet come to a head when the pictures were taken, but the brothers seemed to start drifting apart well before the wedding. Harry wrote in his book "Spare" that he didn't actually ask William to be his best man, even though Buckingham Palace claimed that William was (and despite William standing next to him during the ceremony).