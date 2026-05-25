From The Beatles splitting up to "Star Wars" becoming an instant film spectacle, it's not much of a surprise as to why the '70s had such a sustained cultural impact. Such an impact, in fact, that Fox even headed the 1998 release of a sitcom dedicated to that decade in the form of, you guessed it, "That '70s Show". Similarly, the '70s marked a change in its social dialogue, introducing more engaging topics ranging from real-world conflicts to some early forms of LGBTQ representation. Some of which were present in series like "Three's Company," "The Jeffersons," "M*A*S*H," and more.

As a result, every network tried its hand at creating its own episodic series, hoping to achieve similar success to its contemporaries at the time. While we unanimously remembered shows like "All in the Family" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," there were some '70s shows that fell by the wayside. It may be normal for TV pilots to be short-lived if they didn't garner enough attention at first. However, in these cases, you'd find that even with high viewership, it just wasn't enough to keep these shows alive past the '70s. Whether it be unsustainable schedules, a lack of network reruns, or simply controversial storylines, here are some shows from the 1970s that have been forgotten!