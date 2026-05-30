MASH's Gary Burghoff Has Quite A Few Hidden Talents

For the first eight seasons of "M*A*S*H" from 1972 to 1979, actor Gary Burghoff starred as Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly, but he's actually done quite a bit outside his stint on the beloved war sitcom. For example, you may be aware of his spinoff pilot, "W*A*L*T*E*R," which aired as a TV movie in 1984 after failing to secure a series order, or his alleged behind-the-scenes feud with "M*A*S*H" co-star McLean Stevenson. Something you may not know, though, is that Burghoff actually had an impressive array of secret talents beyond playing a military clerk on television.

For starters, Burghoff is actually quite the inventor. According to Justia, the actor has four patents to his name, with three of his innovations centering around the world of fishing. He successfully patented his "fish attractor device" in 1992 and was subsequently granted an additional patent for an "enhanced" version of it in 1993. Burghoff also patented a fishing rod he designed in the early '90s. However, the very first of Burghoff's patents was actually completely unrelated to fishing (unless you fish in a really weird way). That was for a "toilet seat lifting handle" Burghoff apparently invented in the '80s and filed a patent for in 1987.

Indeed, while Burghoff is best known for starring on "M*A*S*H," he is evidently something of a real-life MacGyver when it comes to catching fish or making more sanitary household plumbing fixtures. Plus, his talents hardly end there, as Burghoff also has quite a penchant for the arts.