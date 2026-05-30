Mrs. C & The Fonz: How Happy Days Stars Marion Ross & Henry Winkler Get Along In Real Life

TV sitcoms truly came into their own in the 1970s. The decade brought us groundbreaking shows like "All in the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Good Times," along with wholesome family comedies such as "The Brady Bunch" and "Happy Days." The show, which made Henry Winkler a star, was especially popular with viewers who had fond memories of poodle skirts, Hula Hoops, and drive-in diners. "Happy Days" followed the relatable lives of Milwaukee high-schooler Richie Cunningham, his family and friends from the early '50s to the early '60s, when Richie started both his own family and a new life as a Hollywood screenwriter. Among the most beloved characters were Marion Ross as Marion Cunningham, the family's reassuring voice of reason, and of course Winkler as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, the greaser with the heart of gold. Marion saw right through Fonzie's tough-guy exterior, and the two made an unlikely but adorable pair.

And yet, actors who mesh well on camera may clash with each other once filming is done. Is it possible that Ross and Winkler are less than chummy in real life? Not a chance. Many "Happy Days" actors have sadly passed away in the years since the hit show ended but Ross and Winkler are still very much with us, and that affection between Mrs. C and Arthur, as she insisted on calling him, is the real deal. "We just adored each other, that was all," Ross gushed to Entertainment Weekly back in 2008. "We're very, very close friends. I just adore him." In fact, Winkler even enjoyed inserting a little flirting into their scenes, with Ross acknowledging, "The more flustered I would be, the more he would do that to me."