Mrs. C & The Fonz: How Happy Days Stars Marion Ross & Henry Winkler Get Along In Real Life
TV sitcoms truly came into their own in the 1970s. The decade brought us groundbreaking shows like "All in the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Good Times," along with wholesome family comedies such as "The Brady Bunch" and "Happy Days." The show, which made Henry Winkler a star, was especially popular with viewers who had fond memories of poodle skirts, Hula Hoops, and drive-in diners. "Happy Days" followed the relatable lives of Milwaukee high-schooler Richie Cunningham, his family and friends from the early '50s to the early '60s, when Richie started both his own family and a new life as a Hollywood screenwriter. Among the most beloved characters were Marion Ross as Marion Cunningham, the family's reassuring voice of reason, and of course Winkler as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, the greaser with the heart of gold. Marion saw right through Fonzie's tough-guy exterior, and the two made an unlikely but adorable pair.
And yet, actors who mesh well on camera may clash with each other once filming is done. Is it possible that Ross and Winkler are less than chummy in real life? Not a chance. Many "Happy Days" actors have sadly passed away in the years since the hit show ended but Ross and Winkler are still very much with us, and that affection between Mrs. C and Arthur, as she insisted on calling him, is the real deal. "We just adored each other, that was all," Ross gushed to Entertainment Weekly back in 2008. "We're very, very close friends. I just adore him." In fact, Winkler even enjoyed inserting a little flirting into their scenes, with Ross acknowledging, "The more flustered I would be, the more he would do that to me."
Marion Ross and Henry Winkler are a mutual admiration society
Just as The Odd Couple" stars Jack Klugman and Tony Randall got along famously in real life, fellow '70s icons Henry Winkler and Marion Ross maintained a close bond both during and after "Happy Days." Surprisingly, the former Mrs. Cunningham is actually closer in age to her surrogate TV son than you might think: Marion Ross is nearly a centenarian, having turned 97 in late October 2025. Just days later, Winkler, a fellow Scorpio, hit the big 8-0, making the two closer to being contemporaries than having a parent-child relationship. But such was the magic of the show; viewers were willing to overlook the fact that Winkler, Ron Howard, and the other "teen" players were clearly well past high school age.
Winkler has similarly raved about his former co-star over the years. The beloved '70s icon often praises her on social media: In 2008, Winkler enthused on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Marion is truly ONE of the great woman in the 21st Century ,, Bold , filled with talent , wise , generous of spirit ..I am so lucky she is my friend." Responding to a photo of a smiling Ross celebrating her 97th birthday, he sent his congratulations, writing, "A magnificent woman, artist and friend. HAPPY B DAY Marion ... love, Henry."
The surviving cast members reunite periodically to share memories of the show, and it's clear they all think as highly of each other now as they did then. During one such reunion in 2019, ET showed them a clip of the late producer Garry Marshall commenting, "'Happy Days,' to me, was the show where the cast had the best chemistry on and off the stage."