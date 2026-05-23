Whatever Happened To The Cast Of All In The Family?
When viewers tuned in for the debut episode of "All in the Family" on January 12, 1971, they had no idea they were watching a show that would revolutionize television. Created by legendary TV producer Norman Lear, the sitcom focused on Archie Bunker (played brilliantly by Carroll O'Connor), an old-school, ultra-conservative bigot who clashed with his liberal, hippie son-in-law, Mike Stivic (Rob Reiner) — on whom he famously bestowed the iconic nickname Meathead. Caught in the middle of this conflict were Archie's daughter (and Mike's wife) Gloria (Sally Struthers), and Archie's sweet but daffy spouse Edith, a.k.a. Dingbat (Jean Stapleton).
The show broke barriers and busted TV taboos, allowing Lear the opportunity to introduce frank discussions on politics, race, sex, and other topics that were rarely seen on a situation comedy. Despite all the controversy — or possibly because of it — the show proved to be a massive hit, running for nine seasons. After "All in the Family" ended, the story continued for four more seasons in the spinoff series "Archie Bunker's Place," which ran from 1979 until 1983.
When the cast went their separate ways, their paths took them in some fascinating directions. Find out more by reading on for a look at whatever happened to the cast of "All in the Family."
Carroll O'Connor starred in another long-running TV hit
During Season 9, "All in the Family" was still a top-10 show when a member of the cast made an announcement that sealed its fate. "Jean Stapleton had given notice that she would not come back," Carroll O'Connor recalled in a 1999 interview with the Television Academy Foundation. Series creator Norman Lear saw an opportunity to end the show while it was still on top, but CBS president Robert Daly balked at losing one of the network's most popular hits. A compromise was reached — but Lear had two conditions: the show could no longer be called "All in the Family," and Edith Bunker would be killed off.
A spinoff was concocted: "Archie Bunker's Place," with Stapleton agreeing to return for a few episodes before her character died at the start of the second season. The spinoff ran for four seasons before ending in 1983. "It was a great role," O'Connor said of his combined 13 seasons as Archie Bunker when interviewed by Charlie Rose in 1994.
In 1988, O'Connor returned to television as star of "In the Heat of the Night," an hour-long drama focusing on a Southern police chief. That was also a hit, running for eight seasons until concluding in 1995; in 1989, he won an Emmy for his performance, adding to the four he'd already won for playing Archie Bunker. Behind the camera, O'Connor also produced, directed, and reportedly wrote numerous episodes of "In the Heat of the Night" under a pseudonym. In 1996, O'Connor had a recurring role in "Party of Five," and another in "Mad About You" in 1999. He died in 2001 at age 76.
Jean Stapleton returned to Broadway and appeared in multiple movies
After spending almost all of the 1970s playing beloved sitcom mom Edith Bunker, Jean Stapleton felt as if she'd taken the character as far as she could. Eager to pursue other opportunities, she stepped away from the "All in the Family" spinoff "Archie Bunker's Place," fearing if she stuck around she'd become typecast. "I think I've managed to keep my identity pretty well separate from Edith's, but if I keep on in the role, people will never think of me as anyone else," she told The New York Times in 1978. "It's time for me to move on."
Stapleton then demonstrated her versatility by portraying a diverse array of characters in several TV movies, including playing Eleanor Roosevelt in a 1982 biopic. In 1990, she starred opposite Whoopi Goldberg in short-lived sitcom "Baghdad Cafe," and in 1994 recurred in four episodes of sitcom "Grace Under Fire." That same year, she played the title character in children's show "Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle," and in 1998 starred alongside Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in big-screen rom-com "You've Got Mail." Meanwhile, she also returned to the theater — having made her Broadway debut in the 1950s — with a starring role in a 1986 revival of "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Stapleton's final screen role was in a 2001 TV movie, after which she retired. She died in 2013, aged 90.
Rob Reiner went on to be one of Hollywood's most successful directors
As Mike Stivic on "All in the Family," Rob Reiner's Meathead gave voice to liberal opinions that countered those of his father-in-law. He departed the show after Season 8, with Mike and Gloria moving to California. He then headlined his own sitcom, 1978's "Free Country," which was axed after just a few episodes. Rob also starred in a TV movie alongside his then-wife, "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall (they divorced in 1981). During that period, he was struggling to find acting work due to being typecast as the character he'd played for nearly a decade. However, he recognized that, because he chose to leave the show, he was responsible for his predicament. "So if it's been frustrating, I've created my own frustration," he explained to "Entertainment Tonight" in 1982.
In 1984, Rob Reiner made his directorial debut with "This Is Spinal Tap," popularizing the mockumentary format while kicking off a massively successful career behind the camera that spanned multiple genres. Among the many films he directed were "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," "Misery," "A Few Good Men," "Ghosts of Mississippi," and "When Harry Met Sally..." Rob's final film represented a full circle that brought him back to the start of his directing days: the 2025 sequel "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."
In December 2025, Rob Reiner and his second wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Their son Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder; the case against him has been delayed until September 2026.
Sally Struthers became a fan favorite on Gilmore Girls
After exiting "All in the Family" in 1978 alongside Rob Reiner, Sally Struthers returned for two episodes in the swan-song season, and also appeared in a handful of "Archie Bunker's Place" episodes. In 1982, she starred in her own spinoff, "Gloria," but it only survived for a single season. She then returned to TV in 1986 when she joined "Nine to Five," a sitcom based on the hit movie. She also spent years as a global ambassador for Save the Children, with her TV commercials for the charity becoming so ubiquitous that they were lampooned by such TV comedies as "In Living Color" and "South Park."
Throughout the 1990s, Struthers racked up a number of voice acting gigs, including a leading role in the puppet-starring sitcom "Dinosaurs." That decade, she found success on the stage, playing Miss Lynch in the Broadway revival of "Grease" as well as Miss Hannigan in a touring production of "Annie." She also appeared in a series of cheesy TV commercials for a vocational training school, encouraging people to boost their incomes by learning how to repair VCRs and the like.
In 2000, her career received a shot in the arm when she was cast as Babette, a quirky local in beloved TV series "Gilmore Girls." "The best part of my life ... is when I am met by a mother-daughter team because the mother will say, 'Oh, we've loved you as Gloria.' And the daughter will say, 'No, she's Babette.' And they have a little argument in front of me and that just tickles me pink," she told Page Six in 2024. The iconic '70s sitcom star is still working today: Struthers landed a recurring role on the hit Netflix comedy "A Man on the Inside."
Mike Evans reprised Lionel in a spinoff and then created another iconic sitcom
Mike Evans was a familiar face during the early seasons of "All in the Family," portraying Lionel Jefferson, son of the Bunkers' next-door neighbors, George and Louise Jefferson. When the family spun off into their own hit sitcom, "The Jeffersons," Evans reprised the role until departing after the first season. He then joined the cast of a new sitcom, "The Practice," which was canceled after two seasons. During that period, the role of Lionel was recast with another actor for several seasons, until Evans returned to "The Jeffersons" in 1979.
What viewers may not have realized was that Evans was also keeping busy on the other side of the camera. Working with "All in the Family" mastermind Norman Lear, Evans co-created and wrote on "Good Times," a hit sitcom that ran for six successful seasons, from 1974 until 1979. "Good Times" was connected to the "All in the Family" universe: Edith Bunker's cousin, Maude, had her own eponymous sitcom, with "Good Times" then spinning off by focusing on the family of Maude's housekeeper, Florida Evans. In fact, Evans had written the role of J.J. Evans with an eye to play it himself — until Lear kiboshed that plan, arguing that he was too identified with Lionel; the part ultimately went to comedian Jimmy Walker.
Evans retired from acting after "The Jeffersons" and got into real estate. He died in 2006 at age 57, of throat cancer.
Isabel Sanford starred in The Jeffersons and remained a frequent TV guest star
Making her debut as Louise Jefferson in Season 1 of "All in the Family," Isabel Sanford appeared in more than 20 episodes during the first five seasons. In 1975, Sanford, TV husband Sherman Hemsley, and TV son Mike Evans headlined their own sitcom, "The Jeffersons." However, in a 2002 interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Sanford admitted she initially resisted moving on up to a dee-luxe apartment in the sky, reasoning it was too risky to launch a possible flop spinoff when she was already riding high on a hit. "I turned it down," she said. However, when she was told that they would then cast another actor as Louise, and write the character out of "All in the Family," she realized she had no choice. "That helped me make up my mind right then and there," she joked.
In hindsight, she needn't have worried. "The Jeffersons" proved to be a huge success, running for 11 seasons until concluding in 1985. As a bonus, during the show's run, Sanford made history when she won an Emmy in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series category — the first Black woman to win that particular honor.
After "The Jeffersons" ended, Sanford maintained a busy schedule jammed with acting roles, guest-starring in numerous TV series over the next two decades. Her final screen credit was voicing a cartoon version of herself in a 2004 episode of "The Simpsons." She died at age 86 in 2004.
Sherman Hemsley experienced further sitcom success with Amen after The Jeffersons
While Lionel and Louise Jefferson were frequent visitors to the Bunkers' living room, patriarch George Jefferson was widely discussed but remained unseen. It wasn't until the 4th season of "All in the Family" that the character finally appeared, played by actor Sherman Hemsley. As Hemsley told the Television Academy Foundation in 2003, he was a bundle of nerves when he auditioned for what was his very first on-camera role. "They just gave me the script, told me to read a couple lines with Carroll [O'Connor] and we had the chemistry, so Carroll said, 'He's the guy,'" the theater veteran recalled. At the time, Hemsley believed that would be his only appearance on the show. "I was happy to get that, you know," he admitted. But he was invited back for another episode, and then another. "After the third or fourth, I heard about the spinoff," he said.
Hemsley appeared frequently throughout the series' 5th season before launching "The Jeffersons" in 1975. After that series' end in 1985, he returned as the star of another sitcom, "Amen." Premiering in 1986, "Amen" cast Hemsley as Deacon Ernest Fry — and viewers loved it; the show ran for five seasons, ending in 1991. Subsequent projects included a recurring voice role on "Dinosaurs," several episodes of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and numerous one-off TV guest spots. In 1996, he starred as Willie Goode in another sitcom, "Goode Behavior," but that show was axed after its first season. Hemsley was also a jazz keyboardist, and released a single in 1989, "Ain't That a Kick in the Head." He then released an album, 1992's "Dance."
Hemsley continued acting, regularly appearing as a TV guest star until shortly before his death in 2012. He was 74.
Danielle Brisebois joined a rock band and earned an Oscar nomination
The 9th season of "All in the Family" saw the introduction of a new character, Stephanie Mills, the precocious daughter of Edith's cousin. Played by child actor Danielle Brisebois, the character returned in the 10th season, and was also a regular on "Archie Bunker's Place." " I really felt like an equal," Brisebois said in a 2020 interview with Pop Goes the Culture TV, recalling her time on the two shows. "They didn't just treat me as a kid actor."
She continued her acting career after that, guest-starring in series including "The Love Boat" and "Hotel" before landing recurring roles in "Knot's Landing" and "Days of Our Lives" — thankfully not appearing in any of the most bizarre plotlines on the daytime soap. In the early 1990s, Brisebois segued from acting to singing, releasing her debut album, "Arrive All Over You," in 1992. In 1998, she joined the New Radicals, co-writing the band's song "Someday We'll Know." The band split up the following year.
In 2015, Brisebois and New Radicals founder Gregg Alexander co-wrote "Lost Stars," a song that appeared in the film "Begin Again" — and received an Oscar nomination. In 2020, the New Radicals reunited, 22 years after breaking up, for a one-time performance of their hit "You Get What You Give" at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. In the meantime, Brisebois became a successful songwriter, penning tunes recorded by the likes of Natasha Bedingfield, Paula Abdul, and Donna Summer.
Vincent Gardenia went on to numerous film and TV roles
Vincent Gardenia was a successful character actor before he was cast in "All in the Family." He appeared in the first season, as Jim Bowman, the next-door neighbor of Archie Bunker who sold his house to the Jeffersons. Gardenia then appeared in Season 3, this time as a different character, swinger Curtis Rempley. He then joined the show at the start of Season 4 in the recurring role of new neighbor Frank Lorenzo. During his tenure on the show, Frank displayed a flair for cooking — something that he'd lifted from the actor's actual life. "I'll be cooking for the show, and I like to cook for myself," Gardenia told the Columbus Ledger, via MeTV. "I make a great sauce using onion, carrots, and bacon cooked in olive oil."
The character did not stick around for long, disappearing toward the end of that season when Gardenia chose to leave the show to focus on theater. He starred in several Broadway shows, including "God's Favorite," "California Suite," "Sly Fox," "Ballroom," and "Glengarry Glen Ross." Gardenia also went on to appear in numerous movies, including the Charles Bronson revenge classic "Death Wish," Warren Beatty's "Heaven Can Wait," "Little Shop of Horrors," and "Moonstruck." He died in 1992, aged 71.
Betty Garrett joined the cast of another hit sitcom
The introduction of Frank Lorenzo to "All in the Family" coincided with that of his wife, Irene, played by Hollywood veteran Betty Garrett — who stuck around after Vincent Gardenia's exit, with Frank referenced but never seen. "I think at one point there was even talk about dispensing with Frank in some more permanent way," said Garrett when interviewed for the book "Archie & Edith, Mike & Gloria: The Tumultuous History of All in the Family," revealing that opened the door to potential new storylines for Irene. "They were going to build a little romance with me and Stretch Cunningham, an interesting older woman/younger man thing," Garrett divulged.
All told, Garrett appeared in 24 episodes of "All in the Family," departing halfway through the 6th season to take another job. That gig was playing landlady Edna Babish in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of "Happy Days" starring Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall. She remained with the show until 1981, exiting under the mistaken belief the show was on the verge of cancellation (it wasn't, and continued without her). "Now, I had already signed for a Broadway show, so that meant that I couldn't be in the next year," Garrett said in a 2003 interview with the Television Academy Foundation. After that show — "The Supporting Cast" — closed, Garrett returned to the Great White Way two more times, for "Meet Me in St. Louis" in 1989, then "Follies" in 2001.
She also remained a frequent TV guest star, appearing in such series as "Murder, She Wrote," "The Golden Girls," and "Grey's Anatomy." Garret was 91 years old when she died in 2011.
Allan Melvin pivoted to voice acting
Allan Melvin was in the midst of a long Hollywood career as a character actor when he was cast in "All in the Family" as Archie Bunker's pal Barney Hefner. First appearing in the second season, Melvin previously appeared on the show in a different role, as a cop who arrests Archie. After guest-starring in more than 20 episodes of "All in the Family," Melvin became a series regular on "Archie Bunker's Place."
After the latter show ended, Melvin focused on voice acting. Over the course of the next decade, his voice was heard in numerous animated series, a lengthy list including "The Smurfs," "Ducktales," and, in his final screen credit, 1994's "Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights," before retiring. Melvin, who'd also gained fame in 1950s sitcom "The Phil Silvers Show" and as Sam the butcher on "The Brady Bunch," died at age 84 in 2008.