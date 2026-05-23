When viewers tuned in for the debut episode of "All in the Family" on January 12, 1971, they had no idea they were watching a show that would revolutionize television. Created by legendary TV producer Norman Lear, the sitcom focused on Archie Bunker (played brilliantly by Carroll O'Connor), an old-school, ultra-conservative bigot who clashed with his liberal, hippie son-in-law, Mike Stivic (Rob Reiner) — on whom he famously bestowed the iconic nickname Meathead. Caught in the middle of this conflict were Archie's daughter (and Mike's wife) Gloria (Sally Struthers), and Archie's sweet but daffy spouse Edith, a.k.a. Dingbat (Jean Stapleton).

The show broke barriers and busted TV taboos, allowing Lear the opportunity to introduce frank discussions on politics, race, sex, and other topics that were rarely seen on a situation comedy. Despite all the controversy — or possibly because of it — the show proved to be a massive hit, running for nine seasons. After "All in the Family" ended, the story continued for four more seasons in the spinoff series "Archie Bunker's Place," which ran from 1979 until 1983.

When the cast went their separate ways, their paths took them in some fascinating directions. Find out more by reading on for a look at whatever happened to the cast of "All in the Family."