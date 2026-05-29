Joan Cusack Delights Fans With First Red Carpet Appearance In Over A Decade

Joan Cusack looks so different from her days on the hit '80s movie "Sixteen Candles," and much different from her last red carpet appearance at Showtime's Emmy Eve Party on September 19, 2015. At this event (pictured above), Cusack wore a simple emerald green gown with silver earrings. Although she has worked on films since, including "Toy Story 4," "Klaus," and "Let It Snow," she has avoided the red carpet for those premieres.

Cusack largely stepped away from the spotlight and moved to Chicago with her husband, Richard Burke, and their now-adult sons, Dylan and Miles, in 2011, making her one of many stars who chose family over fame. In a December 23, 2019, interview with The New Yorker, Cusack said she opened a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home in Chicago. "My kids were young, and I didn't really want to take acting work, because I always had to go away," she explained, adding, "Being a celebrity actress isn't that fun, over and over. It's just not that great of a world, except for being exposed to cool sets and talented, interesting people. But this is so fun."

She returned to the red carpet seemingly because she is excited about "Toy Story 5." In an interview with Deadline at the premiere, Cusack shared in part about voicing Jessie again, "And I feel like this time, I felt like I had the craft for it and I could do it better. And that was just kinda cool." She is clearly proud of the film, and excited fans can check it out when it releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.