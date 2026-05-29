Joan Cusack Delights Fans With First Red Carpet Appearance In Over A Decade
Surprise — Joan Cusack just stepped back in the public eye in a big way! The "Working Girl" star returned to the red carpet for the first time in over a decade to attend the "Toy Story 5" U.K. launch event on May 28, 2026, in London, England. Cusack voices the toy cowgirl Jessie in the animated Disney/Pixar movies, which are known as some of the greatest Pixar movies ever. She looked gorgeous in a white button-down shirt tucked into a high-waisted, mermaid-style black skirt that pooled around her feet at the bottom. She posed with her hands on her hips and a smirk on her face, seemingly happy to be back.
In one photo, she posed with a life-size Jessie — who also posed with her hands on her hips, showing how in sync Cusack is with her character. Cusack smiled at Jessie on the red carpet, creating such a cute and nostalgic moment. On X, people were shocked and delighted about seeing Cusack in public once again. "Where has Joan Cusack been all these years," one person wrote. Some else said in disbelief, "Joan Cusack went outside?!" Another wrote on X, "Joan Cusack red carpet appearance!!?!?!!!!"
Joan Cusack took a break from public life to move to Chicago
Joan Cusack looks so different from her days on the hit '80s movie "Sixteen Candles," and much different from her last red carpet appearance at Showtime's Emmy Eve Party on September 19, 2015. At this event (pictured above), Cusack wore a simple emerald green gown with silver earrings. Although she has worked on films since, including "Toy Story 4," "Klaus," and "Let It Snow," she has avoided the red carpet for those premieres.
Cusack largely stepped away from the spotlight and moved to Chicago with her husband, Richard Burke, and their now-adult sons, Dylan and Miles, in 2011, making her one of many stars who chose family over fame. In a December 23, 2019, interview with The New Yorker, Cusack said she opened a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home in Chicago. "My kids were young, and I didn't really want to take acting work, because I always had to go away," she explained, adding, "Being a celebrity actress isn't that fun, over and over. It's just not that great of a world, except for being exposed to cool sets and talented, interesting people. But this is so fun."
She returned to the red carpet seemingly because she is excited about "Toy Story 5." In an interview with Deadline at the premiere, Cusack shared in part about voicing Jessie again, "And I feel like this time, I felt like I had the craft for it and I could do it better. And that was just kinda cool." She is clearly proud of the film, and excited fans can check it out when it releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.