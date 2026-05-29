All In The Family: Queen Latifah's Son Makes An Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment of the week.

Rapper and actress Queen Latifah is a notoriously private person despite all of her public-facing work. The "Living Single" star kept her relationship status and sexuality ambiguous for decades. Then, in June 2021, at the age of 51, she came out in a simple acceptance speech at the BET Awards, where she won the Lifetime Achievement award. "Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!" she said (via Essence). Not only did the world learn of her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, that day, but it also learned about their son, Rebel, who they welcomed in 2019. Rebel has been raised almost exclusively out of the public eye, but recently walked the red carpet at the 2026 American Music Awards on May 25, which Queen Latifah hosted.

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In this sweet pic of the mother-son duo, Rebel is holding on to Queen Latifah with two hands as the AMA host beams and throws up a peace sign. Despite the nerves and pressure that come from red carpet debuts and being introduced to swarms of photographers and reporters, outings with his mothers to Lakers and WNBA games undoubtedly helped to ease him into the public eye. Rebel looks ecstatic to be there, smiling wildly in his adorable blazer, button-up, and black shorts with high dress socks. His mother naturally lives up to her name, sporting a regal floor-length, feathered white and gray coat over a cream belt.

While many parents may struggle to balance red carpet appearances with a young child, Latifah boasted to People in a 2017 interview that she is "a natural" with kids, clearly substantiated by her ability to accommodate Rebel through this monumental moment. She also shared how she had "always envisioned myself with a big family, I'm a late bloomer."