Queen Latifah Talks About The Importance Of Body And Gender Inclusivity - Exclusive Interview

What inspired you to collaborate with the It's Bigger Than Me campaign?

The idea that there is a symbol that represents safety, respectfulness, hope, and compassion when you see it is a fantastic idea to me. This was something that came from the It's Bigger Than Me campaign, and I thought it was brilliant. The idea that you can look and see this symbol and know that you're in good hands — or know that someone actually cares and is trying to understand — is what it's all about.

When I learned the statistic that 66% of people living with obesity experience shame or stigma for the first time at their doctor's office, I was like, "That's impossible," but it actually is not. It is actually the case. We work with some wonderful doctors who are leading the change in their own communities and thought that this would be a great way to identify advocates and allies in this sense. It's a cool idea.

How is the It's Bigger Than Me campaign working to change that current narrative and the treatment options that are there for people living with obesity?

First of all, it's creating a community, because this has nothing to do with promoting a drug or selling something. We're only selling community. We're selling connection. We're selling understanding. So many people that I know have come up to me since the very beginning of this campaign a couple years ago when they saw me connected to it and were like, "Is this a real thing? What's going on? Is something happening?" They might be other people that you know. Maybe you don't know them, but you'd be surprised how many people have faced stigma throughout their lives or have faced some shame, or been the butt of a joke, or been encouraged to change themselves in some way to meet some sort of ideal when it's really not them.

In their own circle of friends, it may be easy for someone else to change their physical appearance in a healthy way, and it's not as easy for them ... They should be able to go to their doctor and have that honest conversation and not have to worry about facing any shame [or] stigma, knowing that they can be honest and open, and get information and solutions, and be treated appropriately and properly and with some respect and love. To me, that's where it is. No judgment — just a real, honest conversation about what is really going on, because we all deserve healthcare.