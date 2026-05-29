Dylan Dreyer Reimagines Her Signature Look With A Unique Summer Option For Short Hair

The warmer months are coming, and that means summer fun is on its way. As for our hair, though, summer doesn't always mean fun. It also means sweat, sunscreen, humidity, frizz, and more ingredients for a bad hair day. So, as the sunniest season approaches, we're always looking for new hairstyles that may keep the elements at bay. We can now thank "Today" host Dylan Dreyer for giving us an idea for how to secure our locks when it's toasty outside. Yesterday, she took the "Today" stage in a hairstyle that's perfect for hot summer days, and it will even work with your freshly cut bob.

"Today" fans have watched Dreyer's stunning transformation since she first graced our screens. Through it all, though, she usually stays true to her blonde bob. For anyone who thinks that doing something fun to keep your hair out of your face isn't so easy with a shorter cut, she proved everyone wrong. The cohost pulled the front of her hair back into small sections, which were then pinned down. The result was similar to what might occur with a clip headband. She let the rest of her hair down with a slight wave, which would work with most hair lengths.