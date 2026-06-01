'He Never Talks': How Gayle King Reacted To Her Ex-Husband's Public Apology For His Affair

Despite her many years as a journalist, there's a lot you may not know about Gayle King, including the shock that led to her 1993 divorce. In a refreshingly candid interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on May 27, 2026, the "CBS Mornings" co-anchor detailed the day in 1990 when she came home early from the airport to discover her then-husband and one of her good friends guiltily wearing nothing but bath towels. Busted! As if that weren't humiliating enough, the house security alarm went off, and the police came over to investigate.

Far from being defensive, King's ex-husband, William Bumpus, offered a remarkably civil response in the form of a statement to TMZ and other outlets. After admitting his transgression and offering his "deepest apologies" to King, their children, and their families, Bumpus added in part, "Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly forty years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it." Bumpus went on to praise King, saying, "I am proud to have had a front-row seat to Gayle's remarkable success, and I remain a genuine admirer and fan."

The outlet hurried to get a reaction from King, catching her on her way to a waiting car. "I was surprised that you guys got him," she said (via TMZ). "(A) that you found him — that's number one — and (b) that he was talking, because he never talks. So I was surprised, but I can also say I appreciated what he had to say."