The Iconic Role Christina Applegate Almost Played And Why She Turned It Down

Ironically, even though the tragedy of Christina Applegate's life keeps getting sadder, she's best known for making people laugh. For over a decade, the actor played Kelly Bundy, the cute but dim teenage daughter on "Married... with Children." Applegate went on to star in tons of other comedies, among them movies like "Bad Moms" and "Anchorman," sitcoms such as "Samantha Who?" in which she played the titular character, and hit dramedy "Dead to Me." While her career has been long and successful, the beloved star might have gained even more fame and opportunities if she'd said yes to one particular project.

In the late 1990s, Applegate was given the opportunity to try out for the lead role in an upcoming comedy film. "The script came along my way and it was right after I had just finished 'Married' and it was a blonde who, in that first script, is dimwitted, but ends up going to Harvard," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. But, having just spent so many years playing a similar character, "I got scared of kind of repeating myself," the sitcom star admitted. So Applegate opted not to move forward, and the rest is history.

The part ultimately went to Reese Witherspoon, and "Legally Blonde" became a huge hit that spawned two sequels and an equally successful Broadway musical adaptation. Over the years, the anecdote has been retold over and over, albeit typically with some slight inaccuracies, which Applegate felt compelled to publicly address. She even posted an explanation on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2015: "To clarify I did not pass on that movie. The script came my way. It was never offered to me. Gotta clear that up."