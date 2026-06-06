Princess Diana's Shoe Choices Revealed More Than You Think

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We all know that Princess Diana was a bonafide style icon. The legendary royal always looked stunning from head to toe, yet it seems that her footwear may have been dictated by more than just her famous fashion sense. Diana rose to fame as King Charles III's first wife. While her uniqueness, grace, and tendency toward trendsetting solidified her stardom, it was her association with the royal family that first put her on the map. This affected what she wore and how she presented herself in myriad ways. One way, in particular, might surprise people.

The royal family dress code puts unique limitations on what folks can and cannot wear. We all remember how Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex couldn't stand some of the royal fashion rules that were thrust upon her when she started dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Diana seemingly had her own issues with some of the wardrobe restrictions put in place when she married into the royal family. Still, from hats to hemlines, the fashionista kept most of her looks within the royal guidelines. There were also some ways that Diana altered her style to fit in with Charles that weren't exactly hard and fast rules. Diana became known for wearing flat shoes, rather than sporting heels. At the time, this may have seemed like a personal choice based on comfort or appearance. Later, though, it was slowly revealed that this choice may have been more about making Charles comfortable than doing what she wanted.