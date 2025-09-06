The Royal Fashion Rule Meghan Markle Couldn't Stand
Meghan Markle had complicated feelings about her royal wardrobe. While speaking to Emily Chang for "The Circuit," in August 2025, the "Suits" alum admitted that there was one royal fashion protocol, in particular, that she desperately did not want to follow: Wearing nude pantyhose. The Duchess of Sussex explained why she took issue with it, pointing out, "Let's be honest, that was not very myself." The royal defector continued, "I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic."
Meghan Markle's wardrobe has changed significantly since leaving the royal family, and she told Chang that she couldn't be happier about finally wearing clothes that more accurately represented her personality. In 2018, though, the "With Love, Meghan" star caused quite the stir by choosing to go bare-legged while stepping out to watch "Hamilton" with Prince Harry. However, wearing nude pantyhose is a fashion rule that British royals don't actually have to follow. In royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes' 2020 book "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," she wrote that there was no hard and fast rule about them.
Even so, many royal women donned pantyhose regardless, in order to show their respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who frequently wore the relatively old-fashioned garment. Holmes also noted that Meghan was far more likely to wear nude pantyhose in the late monarch's company. The royal fashion expert further asserted that Catherine, Princess of Wales, generally wore the garment far more frequently than her sister-in-law. While that may be true, Kate Middleton has also ditched the pantyhose for several public outings.
Meghan Markle has made several eyebrow-raising fashion statements over the years
In 2020, an InTouch Weekly insider claimed that Meghan Markle felt stifled by the ultra-strict royal dress code, dishing, "She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee." The source revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was making good use of her freedom by donning more casual outfits. Back in the day, though, several of Meghan's outfits were dubbed inappropriate for the same reason: Being unsuitable for a royal family member.
While attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2018, the former "Suits" star opted for a pink, off-the-shoulder dress with an open neckline that many deemed unfit for the occasion. In a chat with People, Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, confirmed that the annual ceremony was considered a formal event among The Firm. As a result, royal women preferred to don more modest outfits for the occasion, such as longer dresses with sleeves. Although Meghan's outfit raised eyebrows, it didn't really violate any royal fashion rules.
Arguably, the same can be said about the Neflix star wearing ripped jeans to the 2017 Invictus Games, since denim is also deemed too casual for public outings. A bombshell book similarly claimed that the late queen disapproved of Meghan's wedding gown for one major reason. In Katie Nicholl's "The New Royals," she disclosed that the beloved monarch would have much preferred if the duchess walked down the aisle in an off-white gown as she believed it was more appropriate for someone who had already been married before.