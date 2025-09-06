The Royal Fashion Rule Meghan Markle Couldn't Stand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meghan Markle had complicated feelings about her royal wardrobe. While speaking to Emily Chang for "The Circuit," in August 2025, the "Suits" alum admitted that there was one royal fashion protocol, in particular, that she desperately did not want to follow: Wearing nude pantyhose. The Duchess of Sussex explained why she took issue with it, pointing out, "Let's be honest, that was not very myself." The royal defector continued, "I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic."

Meghan Markle's wardrobe has changed significantly since leaving the royal family, and she told Chang that she couldn't be happier about finally wearing clothes that more accurately represented her personality. In 2018, though, the "With Love, Meghan" star caused quite the stir by choosing to go bare-legged while stepping out to watch "Hamilton" with Prince Harry. However, wearing nude pantyhose is a fashion rule that British royals don't actually have to follow. In royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes' 2020 book "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," she wrote that there was no hard and fast rule about them.

Even so, many royal women donned pantyhose regardless, in order to show their respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who frequently wore the relatively old-fashioned garment. Holmes also noted that Meghan was far more likely to wear nude pantyhose in the late monarch's company. The royal fashion expert further asserted that Catherine, Princess of Wales, generally wore the garment far more frequently than her sister-in-law. While that may be true, Kate Middleton has also ditched the pantyhose for several public outings.