Why Filming Pam & Jim's Iconic Kiss Scene In The Office Was 'Insane' For John Krasinski

It was a moment fans of "The Office" had been hoping to see: After two seasons of unspoken chemistry, coworkers Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly finally exchanged a kiss in Dunder Mifflin's parking lot. It was the start of a series-long on-and-off relationship that included a broken engagement, a wedding, two children, a near-split, and finally a happy family life and new job opportunities.

Turns out it was just as nerve-wracking for the actors to film the tension-filled scene as it was for the viewers to watch. John Krasinski, who played Jim (one of the only "Office" characters to appear in every episode during the series' nine-year run), discussed this with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their "Office Ladies" podcast in 2020. (Pam and Angela may have been hostile on the show, but Fischer and Kinsey are best friends in real life!)

With the cameras hidden so as to make the characters unaware of the "documentary" filming, Krasinski divulged, "That moment in particular was insane for so many reasons. I remember that the cells of my body were really buzzing." He added, "I remember genuinely being extremely nervous. I think I had interpreted it as the biggest scene I had done on the show. Something to that level of intensity was like super terrifying to me, and I remember being like, 'Hey, bro. Remember when you thought you were an actor? Tonight ruins that whole mirage.'"

Really, who wouldn't be terrified? This was the moment when Jim had to say (per IMDb), "I was just...I'm in love with you. ...I'm really sorry if that's weird for you to hear, but I needed you to hear it. Probably not good timing, I know that." Fischer had nothing but praise for her costar's performance: "Saying 'I love you' is such a vulnerable thing, and you do it so honestly, John," she enthused on the podcast.