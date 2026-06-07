Side-By-Side Pics Of Scarlett Johansson Prove She's Stunning With Both Long And Short Hair
A haircut can totally transform your look — but that doesn't mean every hair change is an automatic glow-up. Many of the most stunning celebs out have tried a major hair transformation that didn't turn out to be their best look. Others make it seem like there's no hairstyle they can't rock. One star who's shown the world she can look just as good with a cropped cut as she does with total Rapunzel vibes? That would be Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson.
When most of us think of Johansson, we likely think of her sporting flowing, blonde locks. She rocked the look on the left at the MTV Movie Awards in 2010. Five years later at the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" premiere, she had moved on to the edgy pixie cut on the right. It's hard to deny Johansson looks great in both haircuts, but she also looks very different. When walking the red carpet with her shorter hair, the star went much lighter and subtler with her makeup, which helped her to lean into a more easygoing, natural-looking vibe.
From color to cut and many different combinations of the two, Johansson clearly hasn't been afraid to try new hairstyles on for size over the course of her time in the limelight. Seeing just how well she pulls off two very different looks is proof that for Johansson, hair is basically like any other accessory.
Scarlett Johansson doesn't stress about a potentially bad haircut
Scarlett Johansson's hair transformation through the years has been simply stunning. She's tried dark, light, and everything in between. She's also gotten quite a few different cuts — she even rocked a mullet at one point. While her short style might have stunned us all when she first got the daring cut, from her perspective, it wasn't that deep.
"I think I just got tired of wearing a ponytail all the time," she explained to Refinery29 in 2014. "I [was] always stuffing it under a wig, so I just cut it off. Everybody kept saying, 'Don't cut your hair! You might hate it!' But, then I thought, Why am I letting other people tell me what to do?" she explained. As it turned out, she didn't hate it. "I can just wash and go," she said of the easy, breezy cut.
Evidently, Johansson's willingness to take risks with her hair and the confidence she has with any style is one of the things that helps her rock basically every look. Most folks with extra long locks would have been nervous to opt for a pixie cut with buzzed sides. For Johansson, though, it's clear she finds the ephemerality of any hairstyle freeing. In 2017, she told InStyle, "The best thing about hair color is that it's only temporary" (via People). That's the kind of philosophy that gives someone the confidence to try any color or cut.