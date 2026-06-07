Side-By-Side Pics Of Scarlett Johansson Prove She's Stunning With Both Long And Short Hair

A haircut can totally transform your look — but that doesn't mean every hair change is an automatic glow-up. Many of the most stunning celebs out have tried a major hair transformation that didn't turn out to be their best look. Others make it seem like there's no hairstyle they can't rock. One star who's shown the world she can look just as good with a cropped cut as she does with total Rapunzel vibes? That would be Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson.

Jon Kopaloff & Kevin Winter/Getty

When most of us think of Johansson, we likely think of her sporting flowing, blonde locks. She rocked the look on the left at the MTV Movie Awards in 2010. Five years later at the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" premiere, she had moved on to the edgy pixie cut on the right. It's hard to deny Johansson looks great in both haircuts, but she also looks very different. When walking the red carpet with her shorter hair, the star went much lighter and subtler with her makeup, which helped her to lean into a more easygoing, natural-looking vibe.

From color to cut and many different combinations of the two, Johansson clearly hasn't been afraid to try new hairstyles on for size over the course of her time in the limelight. Seeing just how well she pulls off two very different looks is proof that for Johansson, hair is basically like any other accessory.