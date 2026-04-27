Scarlett Johansson's Hair Transformation Through The Years Is Simply Stunning

For over two decades, Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson has dominated the big screen in one hit after another, firmly establishing herself as one of the industry's most dynamic leading ladies. The actor first garnered widespread recognition in 1998 for her role in Robert Redford's "The Horse Whisperer." She then went on to become the highest-grossing actor at the box office, as of 2025, thanks to popular movies like "The Avengers," "The Jungle Book," and "Jurassic World Rebirth." Throughout this time, Johansson has undergone a dazzling transformation from a child star to a Hollywood icon, with an ever-evolving hairstyle to match.

On her impressive journey to fame, Johansson has kept fans on their toes with her many unforgettable hairstyles, rocking everything from a sophisticated bob to an edgy mullet, while also rocking a slew of colors that she masterfully pulled off. Although she occasionally switches up her tresses for specific film roles, like when she first portrayed Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson also seems to enjoy playing around with her cut and color. Whether the decision is professional or personal, she always manages to dominate any style.