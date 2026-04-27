Scarlett Johansson's Hair Transformation Through The Years Is Simply Stunning
For over two decades, Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson has dominated the big screen in one hit after another, firmly establishing herself as one of the industry's most dynamic leading ladies. The actor first garnered widespread recognition in 1998 for her role in Robert Redford's "The Horse Whisperer." She then went on to become the highest-grossing actor at the box office, as of 2025, thanks to popular movies like "The Avengers," "The Jungle Book," and "Jurassic World Rebirth." Throughout this time, Johansson has undergone a dazzling transformation from a child star to a Hollywood icon, with an ever-evolving hairstyle to match.
On her impressive journey to fame, Johansson has kept fans on their toes with her many unforgettable hairstyles, rocking everything from a sophisticated bob to an edgy mullet, while also rocking a slew of colors that she masterfully pulled off. Although she occasionally switches up her tresses for specific film roles, like when she first portrayed Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson also seems to enjoy playing around with her cut and color. Whether the decision is professional or personal, she always manages to dominate any style.
Scarlett Johansson was fresh-faced with loose waves at the The Horse Whisperer premiere
Scarlett Johansson was just 12 years old when she first garnered widespread recognition after appearing alongside screen legend Robert Redford in the 1998 film "The Horse Whisperer," a performance that helped kick off her enduring career. Redford (whom Johansson affectionately had a strange nickname for) later described the young starlet as being "13 going on 30" (via People). Her hairdo at the premiere, however, certainly spoke to her pre-teen style, complete with her natural waves, '90s braids, quirky hair elastics, and tiny green stars.
She sported sleek brown tresses in her early Hollywood days
In the early days of her dynamic career, Scarlett Johansson kept her hairstyle simple and chic. She sported natural brunette tresses, often wearing it at shoulder length and sleek straight. She embraced this darker shade during her first few years in Hollywood, where she found further success in the indie black comedy "Ghost World" in 2001, for which she earned rave reviews. The cult classic showcased Johansson's range as a performer, earned her the best supporting actor award by the Toronto Film Critics Association.
She tried out wispy bangs and red curls in 2002
Scarlett Johansson kept viewers at the edge of their seats when she appeared in the 2002 horror comedy "Eight Legged Freaks. She was excited to do a project that wasn't as serious as her previous films. "I've never done anything with this kind of special effects, I've never been to Arizona, and I've never met David Arquette," she told Historic Films. "Those are three perfect reasons to do it." At the premiere, she switched up her brown hair for deep red curls and wispy bangs, experimenting with more colors from there.
She played around with a dark '20s-inspired bob
Scarlett Johansson continued to prove that she could completely dominate any hair color and style when she tried out a black, '20s-inspired bob that looked effortlessly chic and sophisticated. Johansson has since looked back on how difficult it was growing up in front of the camera during the early 2000s, calling it "a really harsh time" in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I think women were just pulled apart for how they looked in a way that was socially acceptable at the time and it was tough."
She embraced a brighter, blonder look in 2003
The year 2003 was an important time for Scarlett Johansson professionally, as she transitioned into more adult roles and starred opposite Bill Murray in "Lost in Translation." The actor embraced a bolder, more mature look during the press tour, the then-19-year-old effectively re-introducing herself to Hollywood with blonde locks. "It was hard to relate to one another, but I think what worked is that when the cameras were rolling and [it] actually came time to do the work, we worked really well together," Johansson said of her relationship with Murray to Howard Stern.
Scarlett Johansson took a risk with a choppy mullet
Looking to switch up her appearance, Scarlett Johansson surprised the world when she chopped off her tresses and joined the list of celebrities who have rocked a mullet. Despite getting flack at the time for the unconventional hairstyle choice, she has since expressed how fun the bold blonde mullet was for her. "I wanted to have a Bowie-meets-'Silkwood' vibe," she told InStyle. "When I look back, it felt like it was beyond forward, it was probably extreme, but now it's back and I still think it was a really cute haircut."
She grew out her mullet with a playful, choppy 'do
After taking a risk with a mullet, Scarlett Johansson went through the tedious phase of growing out her locks, adopting a choppy, layered hairstyle while promoting "Lost in Translation." Although the film earned Johansson a Golden Globe nomination, she expressed how the role led to her being typecast as a sex object. "I couldn't get out of the cycle. It sort of felt like, 'Oh, I guess this is my identity now as an actor.' There wasn't much I could do with that." Johansson told Vanity Fair (via Cinema Express).
She rocked a retro '50s look in 2004
Scarlett Johansson looked radiant in a retro '50s-inspired look while attending the premiere of "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" in 2004, for which she voiced the character of Princess Mindy. She strutted the red carpet with bright blonde hair styled in tight curls and pinned back on one side, complementing her soft yellow blouse and pearl necklace. "It's just fun, I love doing voice work. I love the specificity of it and I love the nuance of it. And it's delicate work, which I enjoy," she said to Hollywood Outbreak.
She captured old Hollywood glamor at the 2005 Golden Globes
Scarlett Johansson showed up to the 2005 Golden Globes wearing a curve-hugging strapless gown and elegant pinned back curls, looking like the epitome of old Hollywood glamour. She was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her performance in "A Love Song for Bobby Long" and, once again, commanded the red carpet in the chic ensemble. The role marked the third time that Johansson received a nod for the prestigious accolade, previously doing so with "Lost in Translation" and "Girl with a Pearl Earring."
She looked demure in black satin and a diamond headpiece
Instead of wearing her long mane down, Scarlett Johansson showed up to the 2005 Academy Awards with her ice blonde locks in a romantic curly updo that she accented with a diamond floral headpiece. She wore a black satin Roland Mouret gown that seemed reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's iconic ensemble from "Breakfast at Tiffany's," looking every bit as exquisite as the cinema legend. Johansson would later go on to portray another classic Hollywood leading lady in 2012's "Hitchcock," for which she starred as pioneering scream queen Janet Leigh.
Scarlett Johansson was a femme fatale in The Black Dahlia
Scarlett Johansson is a blonde bombshell and can masterfully embody the allure of classic Hollywood. In 2006, she was the ultimate femme fatale when she starred in "The Black Dahlia." For the neo-noir mystery, the actor was beguiling as Kay Lake, a performance that elevated the Brian De Palma film. "Of course, for me getting to play a woman during that period and the makeup and the hair and the costumes and the cars and the sets was all very glamorous and fun," she said of the role to About.com.
She dominated the red carpet with voluminous blonde curls
Scarlett Johansson embraced old Hollywood glamor once again when she rocked voluminous vintage curls while representing the film "Match Point," for which she was nominated for best supporting actress. Johansson stole the show at the 2006 Golden Globes, strutting the carpet in a red Valentino dress with her long golden hair on full display. The ensemble has since gone down in history as one of the award show's most unforgettable looks. "Johansson's look has withstood the test of time," declared Bustle of the event-defining attire.
She kept her tresses bold, bright, and sleek
In 2007, Scarlett Johansson showed off her brightest and blondest hair yet when she appeared at a Louis Vuitton event with her tresses worn straight, sleek, and parted to the side. The bold hue of her hair complemented her complexion and looked more modern than the vintage-inspired styles she had previously worn. Johansson had starred in a campaign for the fashion house for its spring/summer ads (having first done so in 2004). She has also showcased her blonde hair in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and L'Oréal.
She sported a warm shade of auburn in 2008
After becoming known for her signature blonde tresses, Scarlett Johansson played up her hair color in 2008 by sporting a warm shade of auburn. She wore her locks in loose waves that were pinned back on one side while attending the premiere of "The Spirit," once again playing a femme fatale with blonde hair; she has discussed her frustrations with being largely associated with that type of character. "I think there's maybe a misconception there; that playing a confident woman is interpreted as you relying on your sexuality," she told Stylist.
Scarlett Johansson made her Marvel debut with rich red tresses
Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to her blonde locks when she made her Marvel debut as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in 2010's "Iron Man 2," embracing rich red tresses for the role. Johansson revealed how she was at a career low when Marvel came knocking after she had been passed over to star in Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity." When Emily Blunt wasn't allowed to play Black Widow, Johansson seized the opportunity and portrayed the fearless character for over a decade, becoming one of the MCU's most beloved stars.
She wore a sophisticated updo for the 2010 Tony Awards
Proving that she's a powerhouse both on screen and also on stage, Scarlett Johansson won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a play for her performance as Catherine in "A View from the Bridge." She attended the event wearing a sophisticated blonde updo and bedazzled green gown, looking downright demure. "Being welcomed into this community has been an absolute dream come true for me. Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be on Broadway, and here I am," she said in her emotional acceptance speech.
She went big and bold with teased blonde tresses at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards
Always one to play up her style, Scarlett Johansson embraced the power of teased tresses when she showed up to the 2010 MTV Movie Awards with big, voluminous blonde hair. Johansson made everyone green with envy in her strapless, curve-hugging dress, memorably sharing a playful kiss with Sandra Bullock on stage when presenting the Generation Award. Bullock had also been nominated for best kiss alongside Johansson's ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. "I thought you should have won ... it was a great kiss," Johansson quipped, per FandomWire.
She effortlessly rocked a fun and flirty bob for The Avengers
After gracing the screen as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson decided to mix things up by cutting off her locks in favor of a fun and flirty bob. She wore the style in "We Bought a Zoo" before returning to her red hue to once again portray her character in the blockbuster "The Avengers," which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. "It was just a blast," she said to Vanity Fair of filming. "It's like a whole family for us."
She looked like a vintage bombshell at the 2012 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Scarlett Johansson continued to rock a red hue in 2012 for her character Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, so she looked like a vintage bombshell when she attended the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week, wearing her strawberry blonde hair in a chin-length bob and loose curls. "Black Widow is a superhero, but she's also human," she told W Magazine, sharing that she resonates with the fierce heroine. "She's small, but she's strong. It's hard not to admire her. She packs a big punch."
She showed off her beachy blonde waves in 2013
Following her outing with a bob, Scarlett Johansson opted for a more laid-back hairstyle and was seen sporting flowing blonde beach waves while promoting 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." The actor opened up about her character Natasha Romanoff's sexualization and is grateful that her Marvel counterpart was able to grow and become more than just a pretty face in the MCU. Her 2021 film "Black Widow" ultimately gave her the closure she wanted with the career-defining role. "Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?" she confirmed to InStyle.
Scarlett Johansson took a chance with an edgy pixie cut
In 2014, Scarlett Johansson decided to make another dramatic change with her hair. She debuted an edgy and bold pixie cut, a look she continued to wear for multiple years. She played up the style through different colors and by wearing it sleek, spiked, and tousled. The actor clearly had fun with the eye-catching cut, and she was pregnant with her first child when she made the big chop. "It's wonderful," she told ABC News of becoming a mother. "It's very, very magical — and exhausting."
She was a vision in green at the 2015 Academy Awards
For the 2015 Academy Awards, Scarlett Johansson commanded the red carpet in an emerald Versace Atelier gown, wearing her short blonde hair slicked back and chic. While attending the event, she had an infamous encounter with John Travolta, in which her former co-star planted a kiss on her cheek. "There is nothing strange, creepy, or inappropriate about John Travolta," she told The Associated Press, per ABC News. "The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome."
She went brunette and kept her daring pixie cut
Scarlett Johansson kept her pixie cut but embraced a darker shade of brunette while doing press for "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018. The color provided a flattering contrast with her skin tone and highlighted her soft features. She also rocked the cut in the Oscar-nominated "Marriage Story" with Adam Driver. "I want to look like my best self," she said on Oprah Daily of her evolving beauty routine as she gets older. "And I think there's a balance between wanting to preserve a youthful appearance and embracing the changes."
Scarlett Johansson returned to blonde with a chic bob
Scarlett Johansson is truly a chameleon when it comes to her many hairstyles, and after embracing a darker shade for her pixie cut, she returned to her blonde roots with a chin-length bob that complemented her facial structure. In 2018, Johansson was awarded for her butt-kicking performance as Black Widow at the People's Choice Awards. She was a three-time winner that night, taking home the accolade for female movie star of 2018, while "Avengers: Infinity War" won both the movie of 2018 and the action movie of 2018.
She transitioned to a sexy lob while growing out her hair in 2019
After seemingly becoming tired of the pixie cut, Scarlett Johansson started the process of growing out her hair and rocked a sexy blonde lob for the "Avengers: Endgame" press tour. She had become a fan-favorite star and audiences hoped that she'd make a return in future "Avengers" installments, so it was bittersweet when she said goodbye to the franchise. "I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete," she told Vanity Fair.
Scarlett Johansson returned to her signature long blonde tresses
For the 2025 blockbuster "Jurassic World Rebirth," Scarlett Johansson came full circle and returned to her signature blonde tresses and sophisticated style. She continues to establish herself as one of the industry's most sought-after stars and remains one of Hollywood's highest-paid female actors. She discussed the lengths she went to in order to make the passion project happen. "I've been trying to get into a 'Jurassic' movie for, I don't know, 15 years or something," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was so stoked that it all came together."
She made a ponytail look elevated and stylish on the red carpet
Scarlett Johansson served up one stunning look after another while promoting "Jurassic World Rebirth." While promoting the film, the movie star elevated her blonde locks with a simple ponytail look and paired it with a blush-colored dress. Her red carpet shenanigans with co-star Jonathan Bailey delighted audiences everywhere. The two often shared a playful smooch while making their press rounds, with fans praising their effortless chemistry and friendship. "He's a lovable guy. What can I say? I don't know, we're just friendly people," she cheekily told TODAY.