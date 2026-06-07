Deemed Jennifer Aniston's Worst-Dressed Friends Moment, It Actually Aged Like Fine Wine

Even before she ditched her Central Perk apron for a much fancier job at legendary fashion house Ralph Lauren, Rachel Green had an enviable closet. Fans have strong opinions about Rachel's best and worst outfits on "Friends," but a couple of verdicts are all but settled. First, the yellow strapless dress from "The One with All the Kissing" (Season 5, Episode 2) is the undisputed crown jewel — and the outfit costume designer Debra McGuire still fields fan mail about to this day. Second, the black skirt and white top combo she wore in the series finale during the iconic "I got off the plane!" scene was, to put it mildly, underwhelming and bland. Just look at the two of them side by side and you'll realize why fans have historically spent so much effort recreating one and not the other.

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At least, that was the consensus until recently. Now, the despised ensemble is finding fresh appreciation on social media, with many trying to bring it back and proving once and for all that that as far as fashion is concerned, yesterday's snooze will inevitably end up as tomorrow's aesthetic. On one side, we have fans who put different spins on the 'fit, like Meredith Wish, who experimented with the iconic "winter" version and posted it on her blog. And then there are the many netizens who recreate it, like this August 2024 rendition on Instagram. There have been tons of other attempts as well, and the reason might have less to do with Rachel being one of the most iconic characters in TV history and more to do with the monochrome, minimalist template that gives it such timeless appeal.