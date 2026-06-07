Deemed Jennifer Aniston's Worst-Dressed Friends Moment, It Actually Aged Like Fine Wine
Even before she ditched her Central Perk apron for a much fancier job at legendary fashion house Ralph Lauren, Rachel Green had an enviable closet. Fans have strong opinions about Rachel's best and worst outfits on "Friends," but a couple of verdicts are all but settled. First, the yellow strapless dress from "The One with All the Kissing" (Season 5, Episode 2) is the undisputed crown jewel — and the outfit costume designer Debra McGuire still fields fan mail about to this day. Second, the black skirt and white top combo she wore in the series finale during the iconic "I got off the plane!" scene was, to put it mildly, underwhelming and bland. Just look at the two of them side by side and you'll realize why fans have historically spent so much effort recreating one and not the other.
At least, that was the consensus until recently. Now, the despised ensemble is finding fresh appreciation on social media, with many trying to bring it back and proving once and for all that that as far as fashion is concerned, yesterday's snooze will inevitably end up as tomorrow's aesthetic. On one side, we have fans who put different spins on the 'fit, like Meredith Wish, who experimented with the iconic "winter" version and posted it on her blog. And then there are the many netizens who recreate it, like this August 2024 rendition on Instagram. There have been tons of other attempts as well, and the reason might have less to do with Rachel being one of the most iconic characters in TV history and more to do with the monochrome, minimalist template that gives it such timeless appeal.
Even Jennifer Aniston has revisited Rachel Green's most hated look in real life
Jennifer Aniston might have some complicated feelings about Rachel from "Friends," but they likely stop at the closet door. In fact, even Aniston herself has seemingly revisited the "I got off the plane!" outfit as recently as 2025, when she was spotted out on a dinner date with fellow actor Pedro Pascal. The "Morning Show" star was pretty much wearing her now iconic finale look beat for beat, only swapping the skirt for black trousers. It might have felt lazy then, but the cozy, restrained ensemble is something Debra McGuire, who built the beloved character's closet through all 10 seasons, tried very hard to steer down an actual arc. By the time Rachel was a single mother turning down a job in Paris for love, she'd undergone a decade's worth of character development, and her outfits reflected that by adopting a more casual, laidback aesthetic.
Of course, this particular ensemble's resurgence is something McGuire understands better than anyone. As she explained to Vogue India, in 2019, "fashion is cyclical" and even if handed a chance at a reboot today, she'd dress Rachel almost identically. McGuire finds the notion of people nowadays calling the characters "on-trend" amusing, because for her, it was never about showcasing current fashion, but rather reflecting the backdrop of the show. As the costume designer told Highsnobiety, in 2021, "It was all about texture and color and staying true to a New York palette." It's been decades since "Friends" introduced us to that unforgettable cast of characters, and the fact that so many high-profile celebrities like Taylor Swift and Camila Mendes continue to raid Rachel Green's closet says everything about how far ahead of its time it really was.