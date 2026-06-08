Pics Of Angelina Jolie & Look-Alike Daughter Shiloh Prove She's A Copy-Paste Of Her Mom
Shiloh Jolie has a great relationship with her mom, Angelina Jolie, and as she gets older, she seems to be extremely loyal to her mother. Shiloh, who turned 20 on May 27, 2026, joined several of her other siblings to drop "Pitt" from her last name to drop any connection to her estranged dad, Brad Pitt. She even went so far as to file paperwork to have a judge change her name on her 18th birthday in 2024. Not only has she proved her loyalty to her mom, but as Shiloh has grown up, she has looked more like her mom as well.
When Shiloh appeared as a backup dancer in Dayoung's "What's a Girl to Do" music video in April 2026, fans couldn't get over the fact that she's the spitting image of her mother. "Holy s***, mamma's good genes are sooooo strong," one person commented on a side-by-side photo of Shiloh and her mom on X. Someone else wrote, "It's a gift that she has passed her beauty on to the next generation. Her brand of otherworldly beauty is far too rare to ever let fade away."
We created our own side-by-side photo of Shiloh and Angelina, and it's clear that she got her genes from her mom. The left picture is a clip from Dayoung's music video, featuring Shiloh staring off to the side with her mom's eyes and full lips. On the right is a photo of Angelina at the "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" premiere on July 21, 2003. She is also looking off to the side, showing how identical these two are (other than Shiloh not copying her mom's early 2000s, super-thin-eyebrow trend).
Shiloh Jolie borrows her mom's clothes, too
Shiloh Jolie even occasionally dresses like her mom. In fact, at the "Eternals" U.K. premiere on October 27, 2021, Shiloh wore a cream-and-black Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019. She even put her own twist on it, wearing a tailored version with a hem that ended above her knees instead of keeping it floor-length like how Angelina wore it when promoting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." And it looks equally great on both of them!
Despite all their similarities, Shiloh wants to distance herself from her mom in one way: she doesn't want to be famous. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2025, Angelina talked about her six kids' lack of interest in following in her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's famous footsteps, adding that Shiloh is particularly reticent about the celebrity aspect of it. Angelina said, "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," (per the Daily Mail).
Still, that hasn't stopped Shiloh from pursuing multiple projects in the entertainment industry. In addition to dancing in Dayoung's music video above, she has voiced a character in "Kung Fu Panda 3" and has even helped with some of the projects her mom has taken on, including "The One and Only Ivan" in 2020. For the latter, Angelina told Entertainment Tonight in 2020, "Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it. I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and we talked about why she loved it." From there, Angelina secured a role in the film, proving how influential Shiloh is in her life.