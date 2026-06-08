Pics Of Angelina Jolie & Look-Alike Daughter Shiloh Prove She's A Copy-Paste Of Her Mom

Shiloh Jolie has a great relationship with her mom, Angelina Jolie, and as she gets older, she seems to be extremely loyal to her mother. Shiloh, who turned 20 on May 27, 2026, joined several of her other siblings to drop "Pitt" from her last name to drop any connection to her estranged dad, Brad Pitt. She even went so far as to file paperwork to have a judge change her name on her 18th birthday in 2024. Not only has she proved her loyalty to her mom, but as Shiloh has grown up, she has looked more like her mom as well.

When Shiloh appeared as a backup dancer in Dayoung's "What's a Girl to Do" music video in April 2026, fans couldn't get over the fact that she's the spitting image of her mother. "Holy s***, mamma's good genes are sooooo strong," one person commented on a side-by-side photo of Shiloh and her mom on X. Someone else wrote, "It's a gift that she has passed her beauty on to the next generation. Her brand of otherworldly beauty is far too rare to ever let fade away."

We created our own side-by-side photo of Shiloh and Angelina, and it's clear that she got her genes from her mom. The left picture is a clip from Dayoung's music video, featuring Shiloh staring off to the side with her mom's eyes and full lips. On the right is a photo of Angelina at the "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" premiere on July 21, 2003. She is also looking off to the side, showing how identical these two are (other than Shiloh not copying her mom's early 2000s, super-thin-eyebrow trend).