All Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Who Have Officially Ditched His Last Name

On her 18th birthday in 2024, Shiloh Jolie filed paperwork to formally drop the "Pitt" from her last name, and she was given a judge's approval for the change. It's not 100% clear if Angelina Jolie knew the change was coming, but it sounds like it was a decision that Shiloh made on her own and with her own money.

Brad Pitt apparently found out about the update to Shiloh's name and wasn't very happy. Someone "close to Pitt" told People just how much he was bothered: "He's never felt more joy than when [Shiloh] was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad."

Then we have Vivienne Jolie, one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins. While it's unclear whether she made a legal change to her name, Vivienne nonetheless ditched the "Pitt" in her last name when she was listed in the Playbill for the Broadway production of "The Outsiders."

Finally, there's Zahara Marley Jolie, who was adopted from Ethiopia in 2005. Zahara became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2023 at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. In a video shared by Essence on Instagram at the celebration of the new sorority members, she notably introduced herself without any mention of the name "Pitt." We haven't yet heard anything about Knox or Pax, the remaining two children, but Jolie did get sole physical custody of all six children in 2016 when the couple first separated. Whatever the case may be, it's clear there's still some underlying tension with Pitt and the children after his divorce.