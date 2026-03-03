All Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Who Have Officially Ditched His Last Name
Back in 2004, when Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, rumors started to fly that he'd gotten involved with Angelina Jolie while they were filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." The pair made it official not long after, resulting in their (in)famous couple name: "Brangelina." The two got married in 2014, with Jolie wearing a wedding dress and veil that were colorfully decorated by her kids. "Brangelina" wasn't meant to be, though, with Jolie and Pitt splitting in 2016 before finally settling their messy divorce at the very end of 2024.
The drama extended to Pitt and Jolie's six kids, who have been seemingly distancing themselves from their father by ditching the "Pitt" in their last name. Their oldest son, Maddox, was adopted by Jolie from Cambodia in 2002, and Pitt became his dad in 2005. Maddox has worked on some of Jolie's film projects, being credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt for 2024's "Maria." He also worked as assistant director on his mother's film "Couture," which debuted at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. For that movie, he billed himself as simply Maddox Jolie. It's unclear at this time if he made a legal change to his name, but one of his siblings did.
Shiloh Jolie made her name change legal, but Vivienne and Zahara were more subtle
On her 18th birthday in 2024, Shiloh Jolie filed paperwork to formally drop the "Pitt" from her last name, and she was given a judge's approval for the change. It's not 100% clear if Angelina Jolie knew the change was coming, but it sounds like it was a decision that Shiloh made on her own and with her own money.
Brad Pitt apparently found out about the update to Shiloh's name and wasn't very happy. Someone "close to Pitt" told People just how much he was bothered: "He's never felt more joy than when [Shiloh] was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad."
Then we have Vivienne Jolie, one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins. While it's unclear whether she made a legal change to her name, Vivienne nonetheless ditched the "Pitt" in her last name when she was listed in the Playbill for the Broadway production of "The Outsiders."
Finally, there's Zahara Marley Jolie, who was adopted from Ethiopia in 2005. Zahara became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2023 at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. In a video shared by Essence on Instagram at the celebration of the new sorority members, she notably introduced herself without any mention of the name "Pitt." We haven't yet heard anything about Knox or Pax, the remaining two children, but Jolie did get sole physical custody of all six children in 2016 when the couple first separated. Whatever the case may be, it's clear there's still some underlying tension with Pitt and the children after his divorce.