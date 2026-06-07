All Of Lori Loughlin's Outfits Since Splitting From Husband Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin has had a rough time of it. In the past, she was best known for her roles as Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Katsopolis in "Full House" and as Debbie Wilson in the "Beverly Hills, 90210" spin-off series "90210." However, since 2019 Lori Loughlin has been salvaging her soured reputation after she was arrested for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal. Since then, she's sold her Bel Air estate to the founder of Tinder, and also announced that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were separating.

The news was a bit of a shock, considering Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli lived a glamorous life together for 28 years. But ever since breaking the news of their separation, Loughlin seems to have made it her mission to attend events and appear on red carpets looking absolutely stunning. The actor has even appeared alongside one or both of her daughters, whom she hasn't been pictured on a red carpet with since the 2019 scandal.