All Of Lori Loughlin's Outfits Since Splitting From Husband Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin has had a rough time of it. In the past, she was best known for her roles as Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Katsopolis in "Full House" and as Debbie Wilson in the "Beverly Hills, 90210" spin-off series "90210." However, since 2019 Lori Loughlin has been salvaging her soured reputation after she was arrested for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal. Since then, she's sold her Bel Air estate to the founder of Tinder, and also announced that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were separating.
The news was a bit of a shock, considering Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli lived a glamorous life together for 28 years. But ever since breaking the news of their separation, Loughlin seems to have made it her mission to attend events and appear on red carpets looking absolutely stunning. The actor has even appeared alongside one or both of her daughters, whom she hasn't been pictured on a red carpet with since the 2019 scandal.
Lori Loughlin attended a Broadway opening night in business casual
Lori Loughlin attended the opening night of legendary comic Jeff Ross' one man show, "Take A Banana For The Ride" on Broadway on August 18, 2025. Attending the event with her daughter, Isabella Rose Giannulli, Loughlin wore black suit pants, a Prussian blue, sheer lace top and matching blazer, accessorized with a light brown bag. It was a classic look for Loughlin that she clearly felt comfortable in.
She stepped out in a classy black and white look for the holidays
One of the more oddly-named events on her social calendar, Lori Loughlin stepped out in December 2025 to attend the Butter Baby Holiday Party. Named for the Jakarta-based dessert, the guest list also included celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Paris and Nicky Hilton, and more. Loughlin attended the party wearing velvet-like black pants, a well-fitted black blazer, black boots, and an off-white blouse with a ruffled front. The minimally-colored ensemble was a straightforward, classy look for the holidays, avoiding many of the holiday-party clothing clichés.
Lori Loughlin dressed down to celebrate the new Project Angel Food grand opening
On February 05, 2026, Lori Loughlin appeared at the grand opening of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Kitchen and Campus at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, alongside other celebrities such as Chuck Lorre himself and "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis. According to Project Angel Food, the new building "represents hope, growth, and the next chapter of our mission" (via Instagram), and Loughlin marked the occasion wearing a dressed-down-but pretty blue jeans and white lacy tunic top, paired with brown heels and silver jewelry.
The Hallmark actor was dressed for the elements at New York Fashion Week
Bundled up against the cold, on February 11, 2026, Lori Loughlin attended the Tory Burch Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in NYC. The designer themed her 2026 show around "a meditation on what endures," and Loughlin attended dressed in dark-blue pinstripe pants, a black blazer, black block-heel boots, a sheer turtleneck top, and a thick black, fur-lined hooded coat. Looking classic and fit for the runway herself, Loughlin showed that she was ready for a comeback.
Lori Loughlin went for a 2010s-esque black and white ensemble for charity
On March 11, 2026, Lori Loughlin made an appearance on the red carpet for An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, which for 25 years has been an annual event in aid of the Entertainment Industry Foundation and Women's Cancer Research. Loughlin made her appearance in a striking black-and-white dress, featuring a black low-cut bodice and white skirt with black chevron stripes. While some of her recent outfits have been absolute winners, unfortunately this one wasn't the most flattering cut for Loughlin, who ended up looking a little bit washed out by the dress.
She looked great in a white dress at a panel for her new acting role
While the college admissions scandal has made a mess of Lori Loughlin's reputation in the years since her arrest, it's her acting career that really took a hit after she went to jail. Having lost her role in the Hallmark show "When Calls The Heart," she was eventually brought back by the network. Lori Loughlin's first acting role since leaving jail was "When Hope Calls," a spin-off series of the former. Attending a panel for "When Hope Calls" on March 19, 2026, in West Hollywood, Loughlin looked lovely in a white sleeveless dress which she paired with a simple up-do and classic jewelry.
Lori Loughlin looked like the patisserie selection at this fashion event
Appearing at a more low-key event, Lori Loughlin attended the "Sweetheart Soirée" by LoveShackFancy on March 20, 2026, thrown by label founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen and socialite Kathy Hilton. The event, much like the delicate femininity of the LoveShackFancy designs, appeared very pink and sweet, and Loughlin's outfit choice for the soirée matched the theme perfectly. Donning a light pink sleeveless dress with pale yellow and white florals and ruffled shoulders, Loughlin looked like patisseries and sweets on display at the event, all frilly and feminine.
She looked ultra-glamorous in a sophisticated silver outfit and new haircut
Appearing at LACMA's opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries on April 16, 2026, Lori Loughlin wowed fans by appearing in a long silver gown with a high leg slit and showing off a newly cropped haircut. Pairing the dress with matching silver heels, Loughlin looked sophisticated with her pink lipstick and understated eye make-up. The actor's silver outfit complemented her daughter, Olivia Jade's, who was also present at the event, wearing a sheer black dress and half-up hairdo.
The Full House star made a pink suit look like the height of sophistication
On April 20, 2026, Lori Loughlin attended the premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, wearing a beautifully tailored bright-pink suit paired with a pale salmon-colored ruffled blouse, metallic pointed heels, and a gold-colored clutch bag. Even though the pants looked a tad long on Loughlin's legs, the outfit didn't seem any less polished. The jacket perching effortlessly on her shoulders really made her look sophisticated and confident at the event.
She looked natural for Mother's Day in a video with Olivia Jade
To celebrate Mother's Day 2026, Lori Loughlin appeared in a TikTok video made by her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, who has fears over being cancelled again after her parents' role in the college admissions scandal. Featuring the two of them appearing close to the camera before Giannulli starts doing Loughlin's makeup with a sponsored product, Loughlin can be seen wearing a tan-colored hoodie with her hair still somewhat damp and lightly curled, giving off an effortless, comfortable vibe.