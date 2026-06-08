Kal-El Coppola: How Did Nicolas Cage's Son Get His Name?

Celebrities are known for coming up with rare baby names, but it's not every day that a child shares their moniker with Superman himself. When Nicolas Cage welcomed his second child with his third wife, Alice Kim, in 2005, the happy couple decided to name him Kal-El Coppola Cage. If you're not the biggest Superman fan, Kal-El is the legendary superhero's real name before he is adopted by the Kents and given the human name, Clark. Naturally, fans assumed that the "Face/Off" star chose it because he was a fan.

In 1997, Cage bought a rare copy of the first Superman comic. A year later, he was cast to play the beloved character in a doomed film called "Superman Lives," before Warner Bros. shut down the project. In 2023, the Oscar winner finally got his wish to play Superman, in a cameo in "The Flash." But in May 2026, Cage set the record straight about Kal-El's origins in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

"The Superman thing was just something that happened," he clarified. "It's actually a Hebrew name. It means 'Voice of God.' I always thought Kal-El is a beautiful name. So I gave him the name, but it wasn't because of some sort of enamoration or adoration of Superman." In case you're wondering, his son reportedly loves the unusual moniker.