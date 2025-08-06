How Is Nicolas Cage Related To Francis Ford Coppola?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Coppola dynasty has branches in all corners of Hollywood. Not only is director Francis Ford Coppola a prominent fixture in the film scene, but his offspring have enshrined themselves in the industry through their own respective projects. Two of Francis' kids, Sophia Coppola and Roman Coppola, followed in their father's footsteps, while their niece, Gia Coppola, the daughter of Francis' late son Gian-Carlo, has become a budding star in the directorial business. There are actors in the family, too; one famed thespian you may have never known was a Coppola.

You probably recognize Nicolas Cage as the man who stole the Declaration of Independence in 2004's "National Treasure," or the hunky punk in the 1983 film "Valley Girl." But if it weren't for his name change, Cage would be grouped into his family's fame. The Hollywood legend is the son of Joy Vogelsang and August Coppola, Francis' brother — making Cage the nephew of the famed screenwriter. Cage changed his name partly to avoid allegations of nepotism, but he has also revealed that teasing on the set of 1982's "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" had something to do with it.

He told Wired: "I was still Nicolas Coppola, and people would not stop saying things like, 'I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning,' because of [Francis'] 'Apocalypse Now,' and Robert Duvall saying, 'I love the smell of napalm in the morning,' and it made it hard to work and I said, 'I don't need this,' and changed it to Cage." According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the name "Cage" was drawn from the Marvel superhero, Luke Cage.