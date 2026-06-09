'They Really Aren't Mine': Emily Blunt Shut Down One Of The Strangest Rumors About Her
Critically acclaimed actress Emily Blunt has had all sorts of weird things said about her over the years, but perhaps one of the most bizarre ones is the "she invented roasted potatoes" one. In her 2026 appearance on the viral "Hot Ones" web show, Blunt has finally set the record straight about the recipe, saying that she was "delighted" to be included in Ina Garten's cookbook, but the recipe itself is just English culture in a nutshell.
"I really have to clear up this rumor that I invented these roast potatoes. They have been named 'Emily's Roast Potatoes.' They really aren't mine. This is like a classic English thing that everyone cooks every single Sunday. But I don't know if America has quite got on board with this tradition," said Blunt.
While this sounds quite serious in tone, it should be noted that Blunt was a little over halfway through the notorious hot wings, so she was also kind of struggling to answer "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. She was a little teary-eyed and coughing, but also laughing at the absurdity of the entire thing. In the end, Blunt explained that she wanted to dispel the rumor because she was tired of being chastised by her British countrymen for trying to claim the classic as unique to her.
Other rumors that have followed Emily Blunt over the years
Despite Emily Blunt being rather candid about certain untold truths throughout her career, she can't escape the gossip that follows most celebs. In particular, many people have zeroed in on rumors surrounding Emily Blunt's marriage to John Krasinski, claiming that the couple could be on the brink of divorce. A source told US Weekly in 2024, however, that Blunt and Krasinski thought the rumors were "funny and ridiculous."
Beyond the troubled marriage rumors that Blunt can't seem to escape, her appearance has also been heavily scrutinized for potential plastic surgery. Blunt, however, told Woman and Home in 2019 that she has a different viewpoint when it comes to beauty. "In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn't something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself." Based on that interview, it would seem that Blunt's stunning transformation over the years is a testament to a focus on health and consulting with experts when it comes to hair and makeup.