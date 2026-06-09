'They Really Aren't Mine': Emily Blunt Shut Down One Of The Strangest Rumors About Her

Critically acclaimed actress Emily Blunt has had all sorts of weird things said about her over the years, but perhaps one of the most bizarre ones is the "she invented roasted potatoes" one. In her 2026 appearance on the viral "Hot Ones" web show, Blunt has finally set the record straight about the recipe, saying that she was "delighted" to be included in Ina Garten's cookbook, but the recipe itself is just English culture in a nutshell.

"I really have to clear up this rumor that I invented these roast potatoes. They have been named 'Emily's Roast Potatoes.' They really aren't mine. This is like a classic English thing that everyone cooks every single Sunday. But I don't know if America has quite got on board with this tradition," said Blunt.

While this sounds quite serious in tone, it should be noted that Blunt was a little over halfway through the notorious hot wings, so she was also kind of struggling to answer "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. She was a little teary-eyed and coughing, but also laughing at the absurdity of the entire thing. In the end, Blunt explained that she wanted to dispel the rumor because she was tired of being chastised by her British countrymen for trying to claim the classic as unique to her.