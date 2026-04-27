Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Can't Escape The Crumbling Marriage Rumors
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first met at a restaurant in 2008, getting married two years later. Despite their public praise of each other (including Krasinski's sweet words on the first time he saw Blunt) and picture-perfect looking relationship from the outside, the "Mary Poppins Returns" star and "The Office" alum have been the subject of divorce rumors. In 2023, a Reddit thread discussed the rumors after an insider told Deuxmoi that Krasinski reportedly had a "wandering eye."
A source told Heat World UK that things aren't exactly what they seem in public. "He's a hard man to deal with, while Emily is one of the most charming and likeable people alive," the insider told the outlet in January 2026. The source added that it's on Krasinski to save their relationship. "Emily is still doing her best to keep things on track, but if John doesn't do some serious self-reflection, her patience is going to run out," the source said. Another insider backed this up, telling Radar Online in January 2026 that, " ... if [Krasinski] doesn't figure out how to be kinder and less wound up, Emily's going to leave."
The couple hasn't addressed the divorce rumors, seemingly clapping back by continuing to show up together. However, a source told Us Weekly in January 2024, "There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous."
The couple publicly supports each other
John Krasinski has been supportive of Emily Blunt's movie, "The Devil Wears Prada 2." He was by her side at the April 20 premiere of the film in New York, where the couple were all smiles on the red carpet. In an April 21 interview with E! News, Blunt said that her and Krasinki's daughters, Hazel, born in 2014, and Violet, born in 2016, "just love" the original film. However, Krasinski is the biggest fan. "He loves this one," Blunt told the outlet about her husband. "He's a massive fan of the first movie, so I think everyone was thrilled."
Blunt is also a fan of her husband, often talking highly of him despite what sources have said about his difficult personality. She praised Krasinski in a November 2025 interview with Elle. "I don't think he knew what he was capable of," she said about making "A Quiet Place" together. "So it's sort of like watching someone discover a superpower, which was wild." She added, "I think if we had done that movie and we didn't respect or admire each other, it would've been an absolute disaster." In December 2025, she confirmed that they are working on the third installment of "A Quiet Place," telling Deadline, "... John is currently in his monastic writing cell, just dreaming it up. And he has barely told me anything, so I'm excited about all of it, really."