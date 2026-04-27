Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Can't Escape The Crumbling Marriage Rumors

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first met at a restaurant in 2008, getting married two years later. Despite their public praise of each other (including Krasinski's sweet words on the first time he saw Blunt) and picture-perfect looking relationship from the outside, the "Mary Poppins Returns" star and "The Office" alum have been the subject of divorce rumors. In 2023, a Reddit thread discussed the rumors after an insider told Deuxmoi that Krasinski reportedly had a "wandering eye."

A source told Heat World UK that things aren't exactly what they seem in public. "He's a hard man to deal with, while Emily is one of the most charming and likeable people alive," the insider told the outlet in January 2026. The source added that it's on Krasinski to save their relationship. "Emily is still doing her best to keep things on track, but if John doesn't do some serious self-reflection, her patience is going to run out," the source said. Another insider backed this up, telling Radar Online in January 2026 that, " ... if [Krasinski] doesn't figure out how to be kinder and less wound up, Emily's going to leave."

The couple hasn't addressed the divorce rumors, seemingly clapping back by continuing to show up together. However, a source told Us Weekly in January 2024, "There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous."