Are Yellowstone's Kevin Costner & Kelly Reilly Close In Real Life? What Their Bond Is Really Like

"Yellowstone" follows, among other storylines, the bond between loyal daughter Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and her father, John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner. These two characters share many intense emotional moments, and have a complex yet close relationship on-screen.

For instance, during Beth's last-minute wedding to Rip Wheeler, John couldn't help but express his dislike of Beth's head-turning wedding dress. Still, he was the only family member who accompanied her, and he even walked her down the aisle. Their bond is powerful. Costars Reilly and Costner emulate this closeness, although with much less complication.

"He's honestly one of the nicest, most generous actors I've worked with," Reilly explained in an interview with Looper in 2021. "We get on so well and we have this real fun relationship. So, yeah, I mean, it's pretty wonderful." It appears to have been a mutual respect. Someone reportedly close to Costner talked to Life & Style about his relationship with Reilly, saying that they "had a great rapport on set and shared many scenes that seemed to bring them closer as actors, and they continue to bond."

Costner has been acting for decades, and it sounds like Reilly was able to draw inspiration from his work. "I really respect him as an actor and the work he's doing," Reilly told Looper. "I just love what he does. I could watch him all day. I'm learning a lot from him."