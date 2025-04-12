Yellowstone Beth Dutton Looks That Had Heads Turning
Kelly Reilly was in film and theater for years before she played the passionate, in-your-face character of Beth Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." Beth became a "Yellowstone" fan favorite character with her undying loyalty to her father, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, and her romance with Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. For all those who loved her, there were those who hated Beth's character. But what was undeniable was that Beth was smart, ruthless, and she had some of the show's best and most intense quotes. She also had some of the most memorable fashion moments.
"Yellowstone" costume designer Johnetta Boone talked to Elle about how she approached dressing Beth: "Beth is well-traveled, yet it's important we still show she's from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she's with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair."
In the same way that her character divided people's opinions, her fashion did as well. From over-the-top and inappropriate to elegant and impressive, these were some of the most dramatic Beth looks.
Beth Dutton's wedding dress was unconventional but made sense for her character
Beth Dutton is happy to use her sexuality to get what she wants from people. Take a look at the outfit she wore for her wedding to Rip Wheeler in the finale of Season 4. Just before the wedding, she'd worn a slinky, revealing gold dress with over-the-knee boots to help her arrange a conjugal visit with a prison inmate to get information from him (as well as deliver some great parting words).
She wears a white fur coat on top of it for her wedding, so it's not showing quite as much skin as it was at the prison, but it is still an admittedly unusual choice. It also gave us another moment of Beth being inappropriate and frankly honest with her father. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) says, "Beth, you can't wear that dress at your wedding," to which she replies, "Don't worry, Dad, I won't be wearing it long," via YouTube.
Kelly Reilly actually bought Beth's wedding dress herself, telling TV Insider, "I was like, 'What's the most gangster-moll dress I can have?'" She almost backed out of wearing it for the wedding scene, but a phone call with "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan convinced her that it would be a very Beth dress to wear. Costume designer Johnetta Boone loved the dress, telling The Credits, "It's very dramatic, very specific to the environment she was going into, very specific to what happened afterward, and separate from anything she wore before or afterward."
Beth's inauguration ranch party dress was too much, even for her
Typically, Kelly Reilly's outfits as Beth Dutton were a mix of sophisticated and sexy and often had a Western flair. However, her black body con dress in Season 5, Episode 1 was just a bit too much, even for her. It was her father's inauguration party at the ranch; John Dutton was elected Montana governor, and Beth chose to wear a black mesh dress with long sleeves, shoulder cutouts, and a plunging neckline. We're used to her character letting loose and doing and wearing whatever she wants (hello, gold wedding dress!), but in this case, it doesn't really seem to fit with the setting or the occasion. We weren't alone.
One Reddit commenter said, "Beth's outfit was way over the line. I mean she doesn't need to dress like Jackie O but for god sakes that was ridiculous. We get it Beth, you're not like the other girls." Another Redditor wrote, "She is supposed to be so smart and classy, but can't find a dress that fits!!"
Beth Dutton loved an animal print coat
One of the most memorable Beth Dutton moments is in Season 2, Episode 9, when she helps her sister-in-law Monica after Monica's been accused of shoplifting and strip searched because she's Native American. And by helps, we mean that she smashes up a store. Beth's face is cut up from an attack in a previous episode, but she's still out here wearing a "look at me" animal print coat. She's not going to hide from anything or anyone. Because it's Beth, we're never 100% sure if it's real fur or fake fur, so it's also a look that confirms that she is the one with the real money and all the power in the scene.
Even though the coat wasn't really worn again on the show, it became an iconic Beth look. There's a version for sale on the official Yellowstone shop, and it's a go-to for people who want to dress up like Beth for Halloween.
Beth Dutton's power suits were outstanding
When Beth Dutton got her new job at Market Equities in Season 4, Episode 7, she came into the office ready to take control, firing her assistant and finding out some vital information about new threats to the future of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Her no-nonsense boss vibe was helped by her black suit, and she wore the notch neck blazer without a shirt beneath it, so it's all power and all sexy confidence. People on social media took notice. One person on Reddit said, "D*** that suit was amazing!" Another wrote, "I'd be willing to spend big coin on that suit!"
Johnetta Boone confirmed with The Credit that it was a conscious decision to start dressing Beth in suits in certain situations; she didn't start the show wearing suits, even when she was at work. "From seasons two to three, Beth wore a man's shirt and a pencil skirt, which is her version of power dressing. Once things started to shift within her family, we started doing suits on Beth as well."
There's a good chance we keep getting more memorable looks from Beth. Even though "Yellowstone" may be over, there's been serious talk of a spin-off featuring Beth and Rip Wheeler's relationship and new life together on a ranch of their own.