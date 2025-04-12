Yellowstone Beth Dutton Looks That Had Heads Turning

Kelly Reilly was in film and theater for years before she played the passionate, in-your-face character of Beth Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." Beth became a "Yellowstone" fan favorite character with her undying loyalty to her father, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, and her romance with Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. For all those who loved her, there were those who hated Beth's character. But what was undeniable was that Beth was smart, ruthless, and she had some of the show's best and most intense quotes. She also had some of the most memorable fashion moments.

"Yellowstone" costume designer Johnetta Boone talked to Elle about how she approached dressing Beth: "Beth is well-traveled, yet it's important we still show she's from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she's with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair."

In the same way that her character divided people's opinions, her fashion did as well. From over-the-top and inappropriate to elegant and impressive, these were some of the most dramatic Beth looks.