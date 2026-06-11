'It Was Just A One-Off Thing': Elton John Isn't A Fan Of One Of His Iconic Songs

In the music world, there are a surprising amount of artists who openly dislike their own songs. Miley Cyrus was unrecognizable after a dramatic transformation that involved her actively distancing herself from the overly-poppy sound of "Party in the U.S.A.," the Beastie Boys (who did something for President Biden they'd never done before) weren't thrilled about how the satirical intentions of "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)" were lost on the public, and Kurt Cobain famously resented the success of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

However, when it comes to hating one of your own biggest hits, few can hold a candle (in the wind) to Sir Elton John, who eagerly awaited the day he no longer had to play a hugely successful song. Originally released as a single in 1972, "Crocodile Rock" was Elton's first to hit the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart, where it remained for three weeks. The song was also featured as the penultimate track on his sixth studio album, 1973's "Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player," which ended up going triple platinum itself.

But, while the Grammy winner is appreciative of everything "Crocodile Rock" did for him, Elton is also outspoken about how he never intended for it to become one of his defining tracks. "My career wasn't about 'Crocodile Rock' — it was just a one-off thing — but it became a huge hit record, and in the long run, it became a negative for me, because people said, 'Oh, f***ing Crocodile Rock,'" Elton complained to Rolling Stone in 2013. Longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin was similarly lukewarm, telling Esquire in 2012 simply, "I don't mind having created ['Crocodile Rock,'] but it's not something I would listen to."