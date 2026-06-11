'It Was Just A One-Off Thing': Elton John Isn't A Fan Of One Of His Iconic Songs
In the music world, there are a surprising amount of artists who openly dislike their own songs. Miley Cyrus was unrecognizable after a dramatic transformation that involved her actively distancing herself from the overly-poppy sound of "Party in the U.S.A.," the Beastie Boys (who did something for President Biden they'd never done before) weren't thrilled about how the satirical intentions of "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)" were lost on the public, and Kurt Cobain famously resented the success of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."
However, when it comes to hating one of your own biggest hits, few can hold a candle (in the wind) to Sir Elton John, who eagerly awaited the day he no longer had to play a hugely successful song. Originally released as a single in 1972, "Crocodile Rock" was Elton's first to hit the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart, where it remained for three weeks. The song was also featured as the penultimate track on his sixth studio album, 1973's "Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player," which ended up going triple platinum itself.
But, while the Grammy winner is appreciative of everything "Crocodile Rock" did for him, Elton is also outspoken about how he never intended for it to become one of his defining tracks. "My career wasn't about 'Crocodile Rock' — it was just a one-off thing — but it became a huge hit record, and in the long run, it became a negative for me, because people said, 'Oh, f***ing Crocodile Rock,'" Elton complained to Rolling Stone in 2013. Longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin was similarly lukewarm, telling Esquire in 2012 simply, "I don't mind having created ['Crocodile Rock,'] but it's not something I would listen to."
Elton John was happy to leave 'Crocodile Rock' behind when he quit touring
In 2023, Elton John officially retired from touring following the conclusion of his years-long "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" jaunt. While the living legend continues playing occasional one-off gigs, Elton made it abundantly clear during a 2024 chat with Entertainment Tonight that he has no plans to ever hit the road on that scale again. "We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there's no going back [after] that," Elton reasoned at the time. But the "I'm Still Standing" hitmaker may have also been more than happy to leave the life of a touring musician behind because it means he doesn't have to play "Crocodile Rock" anymore.
In a 2021 appearance on the "Deeney Talks" podcast, Elton pointed out that when the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour finally ended, so too would his obligation to perform the hit 1972 single live again. "The last time I have to sing 'Crocodile Rock,' I will probably throw a party," he deadpanned. Of course, this begs the question: Why didn't he just remove the song from his setlist if he dislikes it so much? After all, the Beastie Boys largely stopped playing "Fight for Your Right" after a certain point, even omitting it from their final concert entirely.
Well, it's because Elton is a consummate showman at heart, and while the legendary singer personally isn't too fond of the song, he knows how big of a hit it is with the crowd. "So, who am I to say, 'I am not going to play it?' [...] But I have to say, when the last show is done at the end of the tour I will never ever sing that song again," Elton declared.