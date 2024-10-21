Times Miley Cyrus Was Unrecognizable After Pulling Off A Dramatic Transformation

Like many other megastars, Miley Cyrus' time as a child star on the Disney Channel was only just the beginning of an illustrious career. However, she had to contend with the difficult, sometimes troubling, intersection of fame and youth. Speaking to British Vogue in May 2023 about the release of her "Endless Summer Vacation" album, Cyrus discussed being a young adult in the public eye and trying to break free from the "Hannah Montana" mold.

"I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played," Cyrus said, referring to things such as her 2013 VMAs performance, where she twerked on Robin Thicke. "Anyone, when you're 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I'm not my parents.' 'I am who I am.'" Cyrus continued, "I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused." Reflecting as an older person, Cyrus said she wouldn't treat a kid the way she was treated by critics back then.

That time of the "Flowers" singer's life and career was only one of the most dramatic style shifts from Cyrus' stunning transformation.