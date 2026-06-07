How Dutton Ranch Stars Finn Little & Natalie Alyn Lind Get Along In Real Life

Finn Little and Natalie Alyn Lind play the modern cowboy Romeo and Juliet in "Dutton Ranch." Carter (Little) and Oreana (Lind) are two young adults, from opposing ranch families, who are on the verge of a romantic relationship. But in real life, Little and Lind are friends.

Lind told Decider in May 2026 that her relationship with Little has been smooth sailing since their first meeting. "We went to a movie the second night that we met each other. I took him to his first haunted house. He's become one of my best friends," she said. Little told CBS that he feels similarly about Lind.

Little starred in the main "Yellowstone" show since Season 4 as Carter. His character's transformation has been turning heads since appearing on the main show. Meanwhile, Lind may have a famous mom, and you might recognize her from several popular TV roles, but she only joined the franchise with "Dutton Ranch," alongside major stars like Annette Bening, Jai Courtney, and Ed Harris.