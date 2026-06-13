What Matilda Child Star Mara Wilson Looks Like Now
It is no secret that some child stars are unrecognizable compared to their original appearances. That doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to Mara Wilson, however. Known for her roles in "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Miracle on 34th Street," and especially "Matilda," Wilson is one of those child stars who is all grown up but still looks youthful.
In 2025, Wilson was seen at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th Annual Blossom Ball. She still had her signature bangs, though now they were more sideswept, in a stark contrast to the blunt cut of her iconic childhood roles. Wilson has spoken out before about her experience of living with endometriosis and acts as an educator and speaker for the foundation. Wilson's activist work may come as a surprise to those who have not followed her career closely. In fact, many have wondered over the years why you never see Wilson in movies anymore. It appears to be part of an overall transition away from a highly visible celebrity life to a quieter one focused on other artistic endeavors.
Why Mara Wilson took a hiatus from acting
Despite her massive success as a child star, Mara Wilson took a 12-year hiatus from acting after her role as Lily in "Thomas and the Magic Railroad." Wilson experienced a tragic childhood, including the loss of her mother, which partially led to her leaving acting behind. Another reason, as Wilson detailed in her memoir "Where Am I Now: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame" is that she became increasingly uncomfortable with the way she was sexualized as she went through puberty. She also wanted to focus on writing.
Wilson's pivot to writing has manifested in various projects, including stage plays, the previously mentioned memoir, and two forays into blogging: Mara Wilson Writes Stuff and her Substack: Shan't We Call the Vicar. As for film and television, Wilson has appeared as a voice actress in "BoJack Horseman" and "Big Hero 6: The Series." Her last appearance on screen as of this writing was a hilarious cameo in a "Broad City" episode in 2016. The scene in question paid homage to "Mrs. Doubtfire," so it makes sense why Wilson decided to take on the role. According to an interview with Brokelyn, Wilson was also just a big fan of "Broad City."