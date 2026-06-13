What Matilda Child Star Mara Wilson Looks Like Now

It is no secret that some child stars are unrecognizable compared to their original appearances. That doesn't appear to be the case when it comes to Mara Wilson, however. Known for her roles in "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Miracle on 34th Street," and especially "Matilda," Wilson is one of those child stars who is all grown up but still looks youthful.

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In 2025, Wilson was seen at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th Annual Blossom Ball. She still had her signature bangs, though now they were more sideswept, in a stark contrast to the blunt cut of her iconic childhood roles. Wilson has spoken out before about her experience of living with endometriosis and acts as an educator and speaker for the foundation. Wilson's activist work may come as a surprise to those who have not followed her career closely. In fact, many have wondered over the years why you never see Wilson in movies anymore. It appears to be part of an overall transition away from a highly visible celebrity life to a quieter one focused on other artistic endeavors.