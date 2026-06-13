Celebs Who Regretted Their Short Hair Makeovers

While Cillian Murphy isn't known for having long hair, there is one short cut that he never wants to have again, but it may be the look he's become best known for — and unless he wanted to go to court, it was one he had to have. The "Oppenheimer" Oscar winner first gained the world's attention when he starred in 2002's "28 Days Later," but his part as Thomas Shelby in the cult hit series "Peaky Blinders" has become the role that has made the biggest impact on pop culture. The haircut Murphy had while playing the part may have been the most influential aspect of it all.

Talking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2014, Murphy admitted that the look wasn't something he liked, saying, "I was alarmed by the haircut, I have to admit, but I'm contractually obliged to have it." Speaking to Vulture five years later, the actor admitted, "I've gotten more tolerant of the haircut over the years," but was surprised that the look had caught on and that fans of the series showed up at barbershops around the world asking for it. "And bizarrely, it's become a desirable cut amongst the fashionistas, which is staggering to me," he said. Luckily for Murphy, while "Peaky Blinders" may have a new sequel series on the way, his time playing Thomas Shelby seems to have come to an end and he can leave that haircut behind without worrying about his contractual obligations.