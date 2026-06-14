Drew Barrymore's Stunning Wig Moment Hints She Should Embrace Her Natural Gray Hair

Drew Barrymore's transformations over the years are some of the most inspiring Hollywood stories. On the glam side, she had a "blonde bombshell" phase when she was younger. But in her talk show era, she's embracing dark brown hair. It's become a natural look for her, but she's not shy about dying her hair. In 2024, the "Never Been Kissed" star told People that she had gray hair, but covers it because she didn't "feel ready to go down that road." Even though she admires other celebrities who are embracing gray hair.

She changed her tune on her talk show in 2026, when she and Valarie Bertinelli rocked gray wigs in a segment with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton (via Instagram). Barrymore was shocked by how she looked in the wig, telling the camera behind the scenes, "You don't understand, I literally was like, 'I am scared for both of us,'" she said, referring to Bertinelli's gray look, too. Then she confessed: "I can't believe how good I feel." So, maybe she's closer to being ready to embrace completely gray hair now. She should go for it! She now has video evidence of how good she looks and feels rocking the silver hair trend.