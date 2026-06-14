Drew Barrymore's Stunning Wig Moment Hints She Should Embrace Her Natural Gray Hair
Drew Barrymore's transformations over the years are some of the most inspiring Hollywood stories. On the glam side, she had a "blonde bombshell" phase when she was younger. But in her talk show era, she's embracing dark brown hair. It's become a natural look for her, but she's not shy about dying her hair. In 2024, the "Never Been Kissed" star told People that she had gray hair, but covers it because she didn't "feel ready to go down that road." Even though she admires other celebrities who are embracing gray hair.
She changed her tune on her talk show in 2026, when she and Valarie Bertinelli rocked gray wigs in a segment with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton (via Instagram). Barrymore was shocked by how she looked in the wig, telling the camera behind the scenes, "You don't understand, I literally was like, 'I am scared for both of us,'" she said, referring to Bertinelli's gray look, too. Then she confessed: "I can't believe how good I feel." So, maybe she's closer to being ready to embrace completely gray hair now. She should go for it! She now has video evidence of how good she looks and feels rocking the silver hair trend.
Barrymore isn't afraid of getting older
It's surprising Drew Barrymore once dreaded going gray, because she's built an incredibly successful brand around being her authentic self. That means Barrymore often goes makeup-free and looks gorgeous doing it. The "Ever After" star is so committed to helping others embrace natural beauty that she doesn't wait for people to ask her to share her thoughts on aging in interviews. Instead, she posts them on social media, making them easy for followers to find.
On December 23, 2025, Barrymore pinned a simple video to her Instagram account. She was makeup free in the footage, with her hair up out of her face, wearing sweats and a coat. She turned her head to both sides in the video and even zoomed in on some age lines. Barrymore smiled and made an excited expression in the video as an instrumental played. The message "Aging is a privilege. It is not something to fear," was overlayed on the screen. She also captioned the post: "Aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted." It's an inspiring message, especially for women. Barrymore is human, so it's totally relatable that she might not embrace everything about it yet. But it's inspiring to watch her go on the journey so fearlessly in front of the world.