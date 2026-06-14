Kelly Reilly Hopes These Yellowstone Stars Show Up On Dutton Ranch

Taylor Sheridan's show "Yellowstone" had a relatively slow start, but it became a number one hit by the time it reached its fifth and final season. From that original story of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, working to protect his family's ranch at all costs, the "Yellowstone" universe has expanded to tell the stories of the previous generations of the Dutton family as well as honing in on the lives of some of John's children, as featured in the spin-off show "Dutton Ranch." That series follows the escapades and drama of Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and her husband, Rip Wheeler, as they try to build a life in Texas.

Alongside Beth and Rip, "Dutton Ranch" introduces plenty of new characters, like villain Beulah Jackson (played by Annette Bening). However, there's a chance that some more familiar "Yellowstone" faces might pop up in the series, like Beth's brothers and ranch hand Teeter, played by Jen Landon. That's Reilly's hope at least.

Reilly was asked by Entertainment Tonight who she'd want to see make an appearance on "Dutton Ranch," and the actor said, "I'd always say hello to Jen Landon any day of the week. It's Teeter and she's Texan, right?" In the finale of "Yellowstone," Teeter did ask if she could come down to Texas to work at the Four Sixes Ranch.

Even though both characters are presumably in Texas, it's not clear just how a Teeter cameo would work, but we'd like to see it. Teeter and Beth are complete opposites, but there's plenty of fun to be had in that contrast; "Yellowstone" fans will remember the scene of the two women from Season 5 when Beth takes Teeter to a tourist bar to help cheer her up. We'd love to see more of that.