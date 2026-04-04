Why The Cast Of Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals Looks So Familiar
It's not every day that a neo-Western drama dominates television in America, yet that's exactly what "Yellowstone" did. The Taylor Sheridan-created show has received praises from multiple media outlets and is the recipient of several awards and nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. The franchise keeps expanding and getting better with the addition of the spin-off "Marshals" to its roster. It premiered on March 1, 2026, and pulled a massive total of 9.51 million viewers on release day, becoming the most-watched new series in the 2025-2026 broadcast season, according to Forbes. This is without a doubt a big win for broadcast network CBS.
If the cast of the Paramount Television-produced show looks so familiar, it's because the actors have built impressive careers in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films, hit television series, and award-winning theater productions. Led by Luke Grimes who plays the famous Kayce Dutton, "Marshals" builds on the good works of its predecessor by blending the grit of law enforcement with the heart of topical issues like Native American historical preservation and cultural identity. Set in the heart of Montana, "Marshals" introduces a new chapter to the Western saga with returning cast members from "Yellowstone" and new cast arrivals with stories already known to the public. Here is why they are instantly recognizable.
Luke Grimes
The man of the hour himself Luke Grimes is back in the wild west as he reprises his role as Kayce Dutton from the acclaimed television series "Yellowstone." Now the lead protagonist in "Marshals," he has graduated from rancher to a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal (not a bad upgrade). Speaking about returning to play his character, he told Entertainment Weekly that Kayce's growth went beyond just job description. In "Yellowstone," it was always one battle after another, however in "Marshals," he had time to breathe a little. "[Kayce's] got a lot going on in his soul. Clearly, he's got demons, and his arc was trying to heal and find his path. In the original 'Yellowstone,' he did that," Grimes said.
In case Kayce Dutton from "Yellowstone" looks so familiar, it's because Grimes has had an impressive career in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster franchises like "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Taken." He's also had roles in "Eddington," "Into the Ashes," and "The Magnificent Seven."
Beyond acting, Grimes is a recording artist specializing in country music. He released his self-titled debut album in 2024, a step he was initially terrified to take due to imposter syndrome. He told Billboard that he found the courage to release the album after watching Grammy-winning artist and "Yellowstone" co-star, Lainey Wilson, conquer the acting field effortlessly. "It was inspiring to watch Lainey step into those [acting] shoes," he said. "She's awesome and we're glad she wants to do this."
Logan Marshall-Green
Logan Marshall-Green is one of the new additions to the "Yellowstone" family, playing former U.S. Navy SEAL now Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Pete Calvin. He takes his job as team lead very seriously, all while battling addictions of his own. While Kayce and Calvin may bump heads occasionally, there is still a lot of love between them. That love also translates into real-life as Marshall-Green and Grimes have a great relationship outside of work. Discussing the depths of their friendship with Collider, the former had nothing but love for the latter. "[Grimes] makes it easy for anyone to have a natural rapport. ... Finding a brotherhood is also really easy when you're just thrown to the wolves like we were," Marshall-Green said.
If you think Marshall-Green is a familiar face, that's because he's had roles in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Carry-On," and "Prometheus." He also has an extensive career in theater, being the recipient of the prestigious Drama Desk Award for his performance in "The Distance from Here," a play by Neil Labute.
As for his personal life, Marshall-Green had a long-term dating history with Marisa Tomei. The pair dated from 2008 to 2012, with reports suggesting they had opposing views on marriage (Tomei has never tied the knot). Marshall-Green did, however, go on to marry Diane Gaeta in 2012, until their divorce in 2020. Eventually, the actor found love again with fellow thespian and model Monica Ollander, whom he began dating in 2021.
Arielle Kebbel
One of the two women in the main cast, Arielle Kebbel portrays weapons specialist Deputy U.S. Marshal Belle Skinner. Before the shotguns and the dusty roads however, Kebbel was an early 2000s teen movie queen, starring in popular films like "American Pie Presents: Band Camp," "Dirty Deeds," and "Aquamarine." She also starred in widely successful television shows like "The Vampire Diaries," "Gilmore Girls," and "Life Unexpected."
Before Arielle Kebbel's stunning transformation into a Hollywood star, she was a horse girl. At a young age, she was riding horses and trotting around horse rings. "I pretty much came out of the womb with a connection to horses in my soul," she told Bedford & New Canaan Magazine. Now, the "John Tucker Must Die" actor gets to put her horse riding skills to good use as she portrays her character on "Marshals," and seems to be a natural on horseback (no surprise there).
Kebbel is an animal rights activist and a board member at SkyDog Sanctuary, helping wild horses and burros who have either been abused, tortured, neglected, or marked for slaughter. She also uses her influence to raise funds for the organization to help it carry out its main objective of assisting horses all across America. "Being a Board member of SkyDog, and helping be a voice for wild horses, brings me a sense of direction and inspiration," she said. "It keeps me going, seeing these majestic horses being rescued."
Ash Santos
Speaking with 1883 Magazine, Ash Santos described her role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrea Cruz on "Marshals" as nerve-wracking because of the expectations placed on the spin-off owing to the success of the parent show. "I've never had that experience before and there was an added level of pressure because of that," she said. "The fan base that ["Yellowstone"] has is very large and they're very opinionated." While the New York native may play a tough girl on screen, she put that to the test whilst preparing to play Andrea. As she revealed to the magazine, she did her own stunts and learned "how to ride Western." Her character is not too far off from her family life as her father was a special victims unit detective, best known for being part of the team that arrested disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.
Aside from "Marshals," Santos is best known for her terrifyingly-brilliant role as Emily in the FX series "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." She has also landed other roles on streaming and television like "True Story," "Mayor of Kingstown" (which happened to be created by Taylor Sheridan), and "Pulse."
While Santos keeps her private life close to her heart, we know that she's a mother of two children. Her kids would often visit her on the set of "Marshals," watching her be a different version of herself while in character.
Tatanka Means
The Means family is quite familiar to those who know their Native American history. In case the name does not ring a bell, Tatanka Means is the son of Russell Means, one of the leaders of the American Indian Movement who fought for the civil rights of Native Americans in the 1970s. The elder Means was an actor before he died in 2012, and Tatanka has followed in his footsteps. He has a lot of acting experience in the Western film genre department, starring in "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" and the sequel "Chapter 2," "A Million Ways to Die in the West," and "Surrounded." His role in the Oscar-nominated picture "Killers of the Flower Moon" brought him critical acclaim as he appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.
For his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Miles Kittle, Tatanka had to play an athletic character with a complicated history. As he said in an interview with Marshals CBS, Miles "leads with his heart sometimes" and that often lands him in hot water. One of the things "Marshals" does right is how it gives Native American actors a stage to shine beyond stereotypes, and Tatanka embodies his character with authenticity. Apart from being an actor, Tatanka performs stand-up comedy with the group 49 Laughs Comedy with his jokes centered around his Native American heritage. As for the "Yellowstone" actor's real-life partner, he is married to yoga instructor Christine Means and share a daughter.
Brecken Merrill
The youngest member of the cast, Brecken Merrill is reprising his role as Tate Dutton from "Yellowstone" and might still give his father, Kayce Dutton, and his mother, Monica, a tough time like most teenagers do. How he landed the role as Tate on "Yellowstone," and now coming back for "Marshals," was quite unconventional. He was 8 years old when he auditioned for the role and was one of the only children who would say the F-word. "A lot of the kids were too shy to say the bad word or they would giggle," he revealed to Close-Up Culture. He eventually got the part and has had quite the experience shaping himself into this somewhat abrasive but loving character. The actor learned horseback riding, snake fighting, bison racing, and playing with wolves and bears in order to be the perfect Tate.
Merrill is just getting his start in Hollywood, but has appeared in the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series "This is Us." His acting credits also include "Lifeline" and "We All Got Up to Dance."
The actor dreams of attending New York University immediately after graduation and plans to make the bustling city his permanent home. Tragedy struck this "Yellowstone" actor at a young age when Merrill lost his great-grandfather in 2022. He shared the news in a now-deleted post on Instagram, captioning it "Pour a cold one out for one helluva guy!" (via K945).
Gil Birmingham
Gil Birmingham is one of the "Yellowstone" actors who look so familiar, because of his role in the "Twilight" franchise. He played the role of Billy Black, the loving but stern father of Jacob Black — one of the love interests of Bella Swan. He is one of the returning cast members from "Yellowstone," playing Chief Thomas Rainwater, a resilient man who has bad blood with the Yellowstone ranch and its inhabitants. Describing his character as "perfect," Birmingham relayed to Town & Country that Thomas resonates with him so much because of how ambitious he is; survival is his watchword. "[If] you were to take into account the history of Indigenous People, just being alive is an accomplishment," he said. The "Tracker" actor has used his role to highlight the importance of indigenous representation, thus, Rainwater's friendship with Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), highlights the power of community when it comes to fighting for causes that one truly believes in.
Birmingham has spent almost four decades in Hollywood, and his other notable acting credits include the Taylor Sheridan films "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River, as well as "Skins," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." However, Birmingham never thought he was going to be an actor; he started out his career as a bodybuilder. "I was fascinated that you could sculpt a body like a piece of sculpture," he explained to Cowboys & Indians. A music video for Diana Ross' hit single "Muscles" changed his life, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Mo Brings Plenty
Mo Brings Plenty is another import from the "Yellowstone" franchise, playing the character of Mo, Thomas Rainwater's personal bodyguard and driver. His family name resonates well among the Native American people as he is a descendant of Lakota warriors who fought at the Battle of Little Bighorn.
The Oglala Lakota native has an expansive career in television, film, stage, and music with roles in "Jurassic World Dominion," "Dead Man's Hand," "The American West," and "House of Cards." Activism is also a major part of Brings Plenty's life as he strives to make sure that Native Americans are accurately represented in the media. "My goal is to bring forth our cultural identity in this modern day but still keep our sacred truths and ceremonies protected," he told Cowboys & Indians. In the near future, he hopes to see more Hollywood productions dive into the complicated but deeply personal history of American Indians, just like "Yellowstone" and "Marshals."
In addition to his acting, Brings Plenty serves as Taylor Sheridan's American Indian Affairs Coordinator for "Yellowstone" and its prequels "1883" and "1923." He takes this job very seriously because a lot has been sacrificed into preserving cultural traditions and protecting sacred truths in the modern day. Moreover, he hopes that young people watch these shows with a view to learning more about the rich cultural diversity of the Native American people. "So few of us know our ancestors beyond the heroes who made a stand during trying times," he said.