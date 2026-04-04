Why The Cast Of Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals Looks So Familiar

The man of the hour himself Luke Grimes is back in the wild west as he reprises his role as Kayce Dutton from the acclaimed television series "Yellowstone." Now the lead protagonist in "Marshals," he has graduated from rancher to a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal (not a bad upgrade). Speaking about returning to play his character, he told Entertainment Weekly that Kayce's growth went beyond just job description. In "Yellowstone," it was always one battle after another, however in "Marshals," he had time to breathe a little. "[Kayce's] got a lot going on in his soul. Clearly, he's got demons, and his arc was trying to heal and find his path. In the original 'Yellowstone,' he did that," Grimes said.

In case Kayce Dutton from "Yellowstone" looks so familiar, it's because Grimes has had an impressive career in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster franchises like "Fifty Shades of Grey" and "Taken." He's also had roles in "Eddington," "Into the Ashes," and "The Magnificent Seven."

Beyond acting, Grimes is a recording artist specializing in country music. He released his self-titled debut album in 2024, a step he was initially terrified to take due to imposter syndrome. He told Billboard that he found the courage to release the album after watching Grammy-winning artist and "Yellowstone" co-star, Lainey Wilson, conquer the acting field effortlessly. "It was inspiring to watch Lainey step into those [acting] shoes," he said. "She's awesome and we're glad she wants to do this."