Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Rocked Mohawks
While the look became popular in the 1970s thanks to the punk scene, the mohawk has been around far longer. Named after the indigenous people of the Mohawk nation, evidence of the hairstyle — shaved on the sides, leaving only a strip running down the center of the head — has been found all over the world. Which just proves that the mohawk has been a cool look for thousands of years. Since the rise of punk, the hairdo has become a symbol of teenage rebellion and being part of the counterculture.
For celebrities, the mohawk can be used to show that they are going through a personal evolution. Child stars will sometimes show up with a mohawk to let the world know that they aren't that adorable little kid anymore. And singers will turn to the style when they want their fans to know their new music has a harder edge. Other times, actors will rock the hawk for a movie or show, using the look to let the audience know that their character is a freethinker or a rebel. In some cases, a mohawk can become part of a celebrity's identity, making it hard to imagine them without it. But whatever reason a star has to sport the style, it always stands out.
Miley Cyrus used the faux hawk to signify the end of an era
Miley Cyrus rose to fame starring in the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana." By 2013, the young celebrity wanted to move away from the wholesome image she had become known for and show off a different side of her personality.
While Miley Cyrus would truly transform herself in the years to come, she started off with little changes first. In 2013, the star chopped off her long locks and debuted her faux hawk. That same year, she would shock the world by swinging around nude in the music video for her song "Wrecking Ball."
Rihanna's mohawk showed her fashion tastes were as sharp as ever
Rihanna's fashion sense is undeniable. The "Umbrella" singer began her rise to stardom in 2005 at just 16. In 2007, with her third album, "Good Girl Gone Bad," she let go of her girl-next-door image and came into her own. She was ready to show off an edgier style that would come to define her.
In 2010, Rihanna sported a pompadourmohawk that showed off both her natural beauty and her perfect sense of style. The singer has had a number of hairdos in the years since, but this is still one of her most stunning looks.
Mr. T's mowhawk is iconic
As hard as it may be to believe, there was a time when Mr. T didn't have a mohawk. The actor became famous in part because of his eye-catching style, which, along with a whole lot of gold, his hairdo played a big part in. But in the high school photo Mr. T shared on Instagram, he used to have a more conventional look.
Mr. T's mohawk was inspired by the Mandinka warriors, who originate from the Mali Empire of West Africa. The actor first saw the look in an issue of National Geographic and decided to make it part of his own story as well.
Ben Affleck sported a mohawk early in his career
While "Good Will Hunting" helped transform Ben Affleck, the star had been working his way up the Hollywood ladder for some time. Along with playing the antagonist in movies like "School Ties" and "Dazed and Confused," Affleck also got to be the star from time to time.
In the 1995 comedy "Glory Daze," he played a college student who wasn't looking forward to graduating and having to grow up. For the movie, Affleck shaved the sides of his head and sported a thick mohawk, along with a rather questionable goatee. To be fair to the actor, that was a popular facial hair style of the time.
Seth Green went from red to blue
Seth Green started his career so young that he has a truly horrific story about working with Bill Murray when he was 9. The actor has made a name for himself for his comedic work, especially playing Scott Evil in the "Austin Powers" movies and his voice work on "Family Guy." When he is on screen, Green's natural red hair is instantly recognizable.
But in 2009, Green mixed things up by shaving his hair into a mohawk and dying it blue. It seems the actor went with the look just for himself and not for any role. Whatever the case, he pulled it off well.
Ke$ha's mohawk reached for the stars
While many celebrities will get a mohawk when they want to show a more rebellious side of themselves, that has never been a problem for Ke$ha. The "TiK ToK" singer has always shown off her personal style, and that includes a mohawk she made all her own.
Ke$ha avoided shaving most of her hair off and obtained her mohawk with what must have been a whole lot of product and patience to make her hair stand up straight. Whatever it took to make it happen, the look worked, and the singer's whole style was a hit at the 2010 American Music Awards.
Erykah Badu's mohawk shocked her fans
Erykah Badu is almost as famous for her hair as she is for her silky soprano vocals that call back to legends like Billie Holiday. Whether she has it in an afro, dreadlocks, or braids, the singer's hair always stands out.
But in 2010, Badu shocked everyone when she showed up at Lollapalooza with a golden mohawk. Perhaps the singer was inspired by the past and chose to style herself after the alternative, grunge, and punk bands that first kicked off the music festival all the way back in 1991.
Pink's mohawk lived up to her name
After a brief stint in a girl group, Pink's career took off in 2000 with her solo album "Can't Take Me Home." But by 2002, the musician was looking to break free from the pop idol style that she found herself being relegated to by the industry and the press.
In 2004, as part of Pink's transformation while touring for her third album, "Try This," she mixed up her look with a big mohawk colored to match her name. The whole look, including the silver lipstick and punk attitude, helped Pink stand out from her contemporaries.
Matthew Lillard went punk for a cult classic
While he's best known for his work in the "Scream" and "Scooby-Doo" franchises, for a lot of his fans, Matthew Lillard's most iconic role will always be Stevo in "SLC Punk!" And part of what makes the character he played so iconic is his bright blue hair, which, at one point, is styled as an amazing mohawk.
These days, Lillard is praised for the legendary dad hugs he gives at conventions — they even go viral on Instagram – but it's undeniable that the "Five Nights at Freddy's" star still has some of that punk rock mohawk energy.