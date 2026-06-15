Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Rocked Mohawks

While the look became popular in the 1970s thanks to the punk scene, the mohawk has been around far longer. Named after the indigenous people of the Mohawk nation, evidence of the hairstyle — shaved on the sides, leaving only a strip running down the center of the head — has been found all over the world. Which just proves that the mohawk has been a cool look for thousands of years. Since the rise of punk, the hairdo has become a symbol of teenage rebellion and being part of the counterculture.

For celebrities, the mohawk can be used to show that they are going through a personal evolution. Child stars will sometimes show up with a mohawk to let the world know that they aren't that adorable little kid anymore. And singers will turn to the style when they want their fans to know their new music has a harder edge. Other times, actors will rock the hawk for a movie or show, using the look to let the audience know that their character is a freethinker or a rebel. In some cases, a mohawk can become part of a celebrity's identity, making it hard to imagine them without it. But whatever reason a star has to sport the style, it always stands out.