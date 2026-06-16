Prince Edward's Son James Could Be The Royal Family's Secret Weapon
While some royals bask in publicity or become embroiled in scandals, Prince Edward and his family have often remained in the shadows of the British monarchy. Edward is the brother of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, putting him quite low in the line of succession. But Edward's youngest son, James, could be the royal family's secret weapon to restore their reputation.
Until the 2020s, Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, kept their two children, James and Lady Louise, away from public events. "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles," Sophie told The Times of London in 2020, referring to the prince and princess titles. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely." Edward's family is one of several royal family members who have lived like normal people.
Since 2022, James has started to appear at more royal engagements, and he has been received well by the public, with some fans even calling him a "heartthrob." The tall, young man, who was given the title of Earl of Wessex in 2023, could provide positive publicity amid years of bad press for the monarchy and build new intrigue about the family due to his upbringing.
Prince Edward's children may not follow in their parents footsteps
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are part of the 11 "working royals" who represent the British monarchy at events around the world. Media outlets have often referred to Sophie with high regard because she is reliable yet not craving the limelight. Though they are hardworking members of the royal family, it's not clear what will happen to Edward and Sophie's kids once they finish their education. Since neither child accepted the HRH title when they turned 18, they may not work for the monarchy with their parents.
As of writing, Edward and Sophie's son, James, is completing his A-Levels, his final exams before university, at Radley College in England. Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, told OK Magazine in 2024, "I think we can expect James to follow his ambitions and not necessarily take the traditional royal route of military service."
Meanwhile, in 2026, Lady Louise, Edward and Sophie's daughter, was set to finish her bachelor's degree in Literature at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. In May 2026, Louise started a part-time job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which could indicate that she is pursuing other careers outside the monarchy.