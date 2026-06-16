Prince Edward's Son James Could Be The Royal Family's Secret Weapon

While some royals bask in publicity or become embroiled in scandals, Prince Edward and his family have often remained in the shadows of the British monarchy. Edward is the brother of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, putting him quite low in the line of succession. But Edward's youngest son, James, could be the royal family's secret weapon to restore their reputation.

Until the 2020s, Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, kept their two children, James and Lady Louise, away from public events. "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles," Sophie told The Times of London in 2020, referring to the prince and princess titles. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely." Edward's family is one of several royal family members who have lived like normal people.

Since 2022, James has started to appear at more royal engagements, and he has been received well by the public, with some fans even calling him a "heartthrob." The tall, young man, who was given the title of Earl of Wessex in 2023, could provide positive publicity amid years of bad press for the monarchy and build new intrigue about the family due to his upbringing.