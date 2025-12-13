What Could Happen To Prince Edward And Sophie's Kids When William Is King?
Unlike the downward branches of a family tree, royal line of succession doesn't always move in a linear fashion. Under King Charles, the line extends to his older child, William, Prince of Wales, then down to William's three children, before jumping up a generation to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and then down again to his kids. Things were even more complicated before the 2015 Succession to the Crown Act, since female family members got pushed to the end of the line after their siblings (and their sibling's children).
As Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is way down in the line of succession at number 15. The two children of Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex — are right behind their dad at 16 and 17. However, even though they're far from the throne, Louise and James could still find themselves in more prominent royal roles when their cousin William becomes king.
Since they're still in school, Louise and James haven't made many public appearances with their fellow royals. However, when they do appear, they dazzle fans, like when Louise participated in a documentary about Prince Philip. Even when Louise and James aren't in the public eye, their popularity is evident. When James wasn't at Trooping the Colour due to school conflicts, people noticed. It's certainly possible that once William is on the throne, these fans will get their wish.
Louise and James could be crucial additions to augment the royal workforce
After King Charles became monarch, the royal roles of both Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, expanded. Given their expertise, it's likely they'll continue on this trajectory when William takes the throne. According to an October 2024 Scottish Daily Express article, there's speculation that William would also like Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, to take on royal roles, too.
Although Anne, Princess Royal, plans to continue her diligent efforts and skip retirement, there's definitely a need for the younger generations to lend a hand. Louise and James, born in 2003 and 2007, respectively, are over 50 years younger than their aunt. Just as Queen Elizabeth II often reached out to her cousins for various royal duties, it is possible that William will do the same with Louise and James.
In the meantime, Louise's experiences as a college student at St. Andrew's University and her hobby as a competitive carriage driver are giving her plenty of opportunities to build her people skills. "I have watched her grow from a shy young girl into a beautiful woman, who is confident among the crowds who turn out at Sandringham each Christmas," Arthur Edwards, a royal photographer, informed The Sun.
Louise and James might take their time charting their royal paths
Since their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was on the throne when they were born, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, have always had the option of being called princess and prince. However, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, decided that they wanted to give Louis and James the opportunity to decide their own futures. "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie informed The Times in June 2020. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."
True to her mom's prediction, Louise hasn't used her title so far. Although James became Earl of Wessex in 2023 after Edward took Prince Philip's Duke of Edinburgh title, he may also follow his sister's lead and refrain from being called a prince. Then again, it's possible the siblings could use their titles if their royal responsibilities increase.
Titles aside, Louise and James' participation could help William realize more ambitious plans for his reign. "Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William," suggested Danielle Stacey, online royal correspondent for Hello! magazine. "The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins... and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."