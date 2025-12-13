What Could Happen To Prince Edward And Sophie's Kids When William Is King?

Unlike the downward branches of a family tree, royal line of succession doesn't always move in a linear fashion. Under King Charles, the line extends to his older child, William, Prince of Wales, then down to William's three children, before jumping up a generation to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and then down again to his kids. Things were even more complicated before the 2015 Succession to the Crown Act, since female family members got pushed to the end of the line after their siblings (and their sibling's children).

As Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is way down in the line of succession at number 15. The two children of Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex — are right behind their dad at 16 and 17. However, even though they're far from the throne, Louise and James could still find themselves in more prominent royal roles when their cousin William becomes king.

Since they're still in school, Louise and James haven't made many public appearances with their fellow royals. However, when they do appear, they dazzle fans, like when Louise participated in a documentary about Prince Philip. Even when Louise and James aren't in the public eye, their popularity is evident. When James wasn't at Trooping the Colour due to school conflicts, people noticed. It's certainly possible that once William is on the throne, these fans will get their wish.