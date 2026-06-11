'It's Kind Of Priceless': Why Beloved Actor Joan Cusack Decided To Ditch Hollywood

If you were thrilled to see Joan Cusack pop up at the "Toy Story 5" launch event in May, you are in good company. The "Shameless" star did it again last night, delighting fans with her first red carpet appearance in over a decade when she attended the film's premiere. While there, she got candid about why she hasn't walked a red carpet in 11 years.

The newest "Toy Story" installment just wouldn't be the same without Cusack reprising her cowgirl character, Jessie. Yet, her return to the character comes after six years away from acting. So, where has the "Sixteen Candles" cast member been? Well, she's been back in her hometown, living her life. As she told Variety, "I feel so honored to be able to work in this industry for a long time, but it's also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person, she explained, adding, "It's kind of priceless."

Fans certainly think it's "priceless" to see Cusack out and about on red carpets and hear her voice as Jessie again, which they have missed since "Toy Story 4" in 2019. However, it's also nice to know that she's been taking some well-deserved time off from the acting world to do what she loves.